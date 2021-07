Maybe it wasn’t that big a deal. I thought it was a huge story and that it might have turned out to be even worse than all the previous accusations against Andrew Cuomo. Here it is. A recent New York Times news story laid out some new facts. It seems that Andrew Cuomo’s family has been raising money to help Joe Percoco, a former top aide to both Andrew and his dad, Mario Cuomo. You may remember that Percoco was convicted of theft of honest services by Preet Bharara, at the time the top prosecutor for the Southern District of New York.