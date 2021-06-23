Cancel
Science

When digging up the dead was decorous

Nature.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeath cults in early medieval Europe included inspections of mortal remains. People living in Europe some 1,500 years ago regularly reopened graves — but not to pilfer precious artefacts. Thousands of European graves were reopened between the fifth and eighth centuries AD, a practice that archaeologists have often regarded as...

Earth SciencePosted by
Space.com

Enormous Antarctic lake vanishes in 3 days

An enormous, ice-covered lake in Antarctica vanished suddenly, and scientists are worried it could happen again. In this disappearing act, which researchers say occurred during the 2019 winter on the Amery Ice Shelf in East Antarctica, an estimated 21 billion to 26 billion cubic feet (600 million to 750 million cubic meters) of water — roughly twice the volume of San Diego Bay — drained into the ocean.
ScienceNature.com

Stories in haematology and wine

‘We are human because we recount stories and myths…’. Herodotus (The Histories). Greek historian. 484–425 B C. As far as I can remember news and events presented by the media (print and television) were rather dry and factual until recently. Now ‘news’ is presented as stories and newscasters/presenters have become celebrities, like oenologists/wine consultants or chefs, among others. Perhaps that is a good thing, stories I mean, and Herodotus was a marvellous storyteller, although memory is a fragile thing. Cicero called him ‘The Father of Western History’ but some of Herodotus’ accounts may rely on imagination rather than clear and undisputed memory. One of the stories recounted in The Histories [1], is the assassination of Candaules by his favourite manservant Gyges after he asked Gyges to look at Candaules’ naked wife, whom he thought was the most beautiful woman in the world Fig. 1. It turned out to be a bad idea, and Candaules came to a sticky end.
ScienceNature.com

What polar researchers have learnt from the pandemic

Six scientists explain how COVID-19 has affected their fieldwork and research, as well as opportunities for junior researchers. Nikki Forrester is a science journalist based in Davis, West Virginia. You have full access to this article via your institution. Conducting science in polar regions is no easy feat. Researchers often...
Visual ArtNature.com

Boning up on Neanderthal art

A decorated bone object adds to the mounting evidence that Neanderthals were capable of advanced behavioural complexity and could produce artistic representations. In evolutionary terms, ‘anatomically modern humans’ are members of our own species, Homo sapiens, who developed a ‘modern behaviour’ manifested in the accumulation of innovative and sophisticated material cultures. By contrast, evidence for technology and symbolic behaviour in Neanderthals (who lived between about 430,000 and 40,000 years ago1) has commonly been seen as limited or less developed. Writing in Nature Ecology & Evolution, Leder et al.2 present a decorated bone produced by Neanderthals who lived over 51,000 years ago in the Harz Mountains in what is now northern Germany. The presence of incisions artistically arranged in a chevron pattern on the bone of a giant deer, supports the symbolic meaning of this find and raises new questions about how complex Neanderthal behaviour might have been.
EnvironmentNature.com

Manage fire regimes, not fires

Globally, land- and fire-management policies have counterproductively caused cascading ecosystem changes that exacerbate, rather than mitigate, wildfires. Given rapidly changing climate and land-use conditions that amplify wildfire risk, a policy shift to adaptive management of fire regimes is urgently needed. The litany of catastrophic wildfires, causing death and destruction in...
AstronomyNature.com

Differences in galaxy colours are not just about the mass

The fate of galaxies is predominantly determined by their dark matter halo mass. However, recent simulations confirm an important role for the formation history, revealing an intricate relation between galaxies’ central supermassive black holes and the colours of their hosts. Why do some galaxies have redder colours than others? For...
ChemistryNature.com

Author Correction: Transcription organizes euchromatin via microphase separation

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-21589-3, published online 1 March 2021. In the original version of this Article, the text in the Methods section describing the lattice model algorithm incorrectly stated “For every iteration step, two direct neighbors are randomly chosen, and the swap is executed with a probability Pswap = esp(−ΔE/ΔEmin)”. This error has now been fixed in the PDF and HTML version on the Article to read “For every iteration step, two direct neighbors are randomly chosen, and the swap is executed with a probability Pswap = exp(ΔEmin−ΔE).”.
GardeningNature.com

Particulate organic matter as a functional soil component for persistent soil organic carbon

The largest terrestrial organic carbon pool, carbon in soils, is regulated by an intricate connection between plant carbon inputs, microbial activity, and the soil matrix. This is manifested by how microorganisms, the key players in transforming plant-derived carbon into soil organic carbon, are controlled by the physical arrangement of organic and inorganic soil particles. Here we conduct an incubation of isotopically labelled litter to study effects of soil structure on the fate of litter-derived organic matter. While microbial activity and fungal growth is enhanced in the coarser-textured soil, we show that occlusion of organic matter into aggregates and formation of organo-mineral associations occur concurrently on fresh litter surfaces regardless of soil structure. These two mechanisms—the two most prominent processes contributing to the persistence of organic matter—occur directly at plant–soil interfaces, where surfaces of litter constitute a nucleus in the build-up of soil carbon persistence. We extend the notion of plant litter, i.e., particulate organic matter, from solely an easily available and labile carbon substrate, to a functional component at which persistence of soil carbon is directly determined.
WildlifeNature.com

Discovery of a novel brown algal genus and species Setoutiphycus delamareoides (Phaeophyceae, Ectocarpales) from the Seto Inland Sea, Japan

We describe a new genus and species of brown algae from the Seto Inland Sea, Japan. This species is similar to Delamarea in gross morphology and anatomy, but distinctive in having longer thalli with rare branching and shorter cortical cells. In culture, pluri-zoids derived from plurilocular zoidangia on the erect thalli developed into filamentous gametophytes bearing ectocarpoid plurilocular zoidangia, but also formed parenchymatous erect thalli of sub-sympodial growth similar to Trachynema often having branches, and formed lateral and terminal plurilocular zoidangia. Molecular phylogenies using concatenated chloroplast and mitochondrial gene sequences showed the new alga nested in the clade composed of ectocarpalean genera with diffuse growth, parenchymatous thalli, and multiple chloroplasts, but this species is distinctive. Therefore, we propose Setoutiphycus delamareoides gen. & sp. nov. for this new alga, and provisionally place it in Chordariaceae, Ectocarpales. The Seto Inland Sea repeatedly dried during sea level regressions during glacial periods, and the present sea level recovered after the last glacial maximums (LGM), ca. 10,000 years ago. Therefore, it is unlikely that the species evolved within this area. Its distribution in the area may be explained as a remnant population that survived in refugia in southern Japan during the LGM.
ScienceNature.com

Implications of sex-related differences in central nervous system disorders for drug research and development

Research on sex differences in central nervous system disorders has developed substantially in recent years. Here, we discuss selected examples and the implications for drug development. Office of Therapies for Neurological and Psychiatric disorders, Human Medicines Division, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Ewa Balkowiec-Iskra. Department of Experimental and Clinical...
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Ultrafast hole spin qubit with gate-tunable spin–orbit switch functionality

Correction to: Nature Nanotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41565-020-00828-6, published online 11 January 2021. In the version of this Article originally published, the dependence of the Rabi frequency of the hole spin qubit on the g-factor was stated incorrectly. We wrote that the Rabi frequency is proportional to the g-factor perpendicular to the external magnetic field (g⊥), but, in fact, it is the g-factor parallel to the external magnetic field (g||) as shown in ref. 25 (Golovach, V. N, Borhani, M. & Loss, D.). Thus, the following sentence has been amended from “This effective field Beff drives the Rabi oscillations, with Rabi frequency fRabi = g⊥μBBeff(t)/2h, with g⊥ the g-factor along the direction of Beff and thus perpendicular to Bext, and h Planck’s constant.” to “This effective field Beff drives the Rabi oscillations, with Rabi frequency fRabi = g||μBBeff(t)/2h, with g|| the g-factor along the direction of Bext, and h Planck’s constant.” Accordingly, the phrase “the g-factor along Bext,” has been deleted from the sentence starting “Here, fMW and PMW are kept fixed...”.
AstronomyEurekAlert

Sculpted by starlight: A meteorite witness to the solar system's birth

In 2011, scientists confirmed a suspicion: There was a split in the local cosmos. Samples of the solar wind brought back to Earth by the Genesis mission definitively determined oxygen isotopes in the sun differ from those found on Earth, the moon and the other planets and satellites in the solar system.
ScienceNature.com

Author Correction: Significant underestimation of radiative forcing by aerosol–cloud interactions derived from satellite-based methods

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-23888-1, published online 15 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the acknowledgments. ‘This research has been supported by the National Key R&D Program of China (grant nos. 2019YFA0606802 and 2016YFA0600404)’ should have read ‘This research has been supported by the...
WildlifeScience Daily

Light pollution has complex effects on animal vision

Changes in the colour and intensity of light pollution over the past few decades result in complex and unpredictable effects on animal vision, new research shows. Insect attraction to light is a well-known phenomenon, but artificial lighting can also have more subtle consequences for species that rely on night-time vision for their behaviour.
WildlifeNature.com

Correction: Microbial niche differentiation explains nitrite oxidation in marine oxygen minimum zones

Correction to: The ISME Journal https://doi.org/10.1038/s41396-020-00852-3, published online 06 January 2021. After publication of this article, the authors realized that proteins encoded by the OMZ NOB MAGs were incorrectly annotated as chlorite dismutase (Cld). They are homologs of Cld, and they should be called Cld-like proteins. Key residues for Cld are missing in these proteins and their chlorite dismutation activity is not expected. Thus, we correct ‘Cld’ into ‘Cld-like proteins’ for OMZ NOB MAGs.
WildlifeNature.com

Author Correction: Signalling pathways and mechanistic cues highlighted by transcriptomic analysis of primordial, primary, and secondary ovarian follicles in domestic cat

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-82051-4, published online 29 January 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Acknowledgements section. “We thank Anke Schmidt (IZW), Dr. Daniel Förster (IZW), and Sarah Sparmann (BeGenDiv) for technical assistance. The publication of this article was funded by the Open Access Fund...
ScienceNature.com

UK biodiversity: close gap between reality and rhetoric

Sophus O. S. E. zu Ermgassen 0 , Joseph W. Bull 1 &. Durrell Institute of Conservation and Ecology, Canterbury, UK. Durrell Institute of Conservation and Ecology, Canterbury, UK. Ben Groom. University of Exeter Business School, Exeter, UK. You have full access to this article via your institution. In a...

