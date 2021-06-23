Israeli Agtech Startup Edete Expands Its Artificial Pollination Services to Wind-Pollinated Crops
In nature, cereals and grasses, olives, dates, pistachios, walnuts, vegetable seeds and more, are wind pollinated. Israeli agri-tech startup Edete Precision Technologies for Agriculture, which has thus far focused on developing a technological solution for artificial pollination of insect-pollinated crops such as almonds, is expanding its services to wind-pollinated crops. They will start with pistachios, one of the world’s fastest growing crops.aithority.com