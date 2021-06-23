Cancel
Technology

Aviation ISAC Partners With Cyware To Expand Automated Threat Intelligence Sharing And Response Capabilities

By AIT News Desk
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCyware’s Cyber Fusion Platform Enables Collaboration on Threat Intelligence Initiatives Between Aviation ISAC’s Stakeholders. Cyware, the industry’s only Virtual Cyber Fusion Platform provider, announced a strategic partnership with the Aviation Information and Analysis Center (A-ISAC) to provide A-ISAC and its members with the ability to collect, share, and respond to threat intelligence in a timely manner. Through this partnership, A-ISAC members will be able to leverage Cyware’s Cyber Fusion platform to run more efficient end-to-end security automation, cybersecurity operations, threat hunting, and incident response programs.

#Cyber Threat Intelligence#Information Security#Cyber Security#Threat Actor#Aviation Isac Partners#Isac#Csap#Ctix#Soc#Cyber Fusion Centers
