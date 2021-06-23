Aviation ISAC Partners With Cyware To Expand Automated Threat Intelligence Sharing And Response Capabilities
Cyware’s Cyber Fusion Platform Enables Collaboration on Threat Intelligence Initiatives Between Aviation ISAC’s Stakeholders. Cyware, the industry’s only Virtual Cyber Fusion Platform provider, announced a strategic partnership with the Aviation Information and Analysis Center (A-ISAC) to provide A-ISAC and its members with the ability to collect, share, and respond to threat intelligence in a timely manner. Through this partnership, A-ISAC members will be able to leverage Cyware’s Cyber Fusion platform to run more efficient end-to-end security automation, cybersecurity operations, threat hunting, and incident response programs.aithority.com