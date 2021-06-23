Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Trend Micro Cloud One Delivers Projected ROI Of Up To 188%

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudy Calculates Total Projected Benefits Of Up To $1.7 Million. Trend Micro Incorporated, a global cybersecurity leader, announced a new study revealing that its hybrid cloud security services can save thousands of person-hours per year on security administration. Forrester Consulting surveyed and interviewed 97 Trend Micro Cloud One customers and drew the conclusion that the services can enhance developer value and save costs on breach risks, threat detection and response and legacy tooling.

aithority.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wendy Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hybrid Cloud#Cloud Security#Cloud Services#Trend Micro Incorporated#Forrester Consulting#Trend Micro Cloud One#New Technology#Digital#Npv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
Softwareaithority.com

Red Mountain Scientific Joins the Rural Wireless Association to Accelerate Rural Broadband

Fort Collins-Based SAAS Company Enabling the Digital Transformation of Wireless Infrastructure Management for Rural Broadband Expansion. Red Mountain Scientific (RMS), a comprehensive image intelligence platform for wireless infrastructure management, announced they have joined the Rural Wireless Association which will accelerate rural broadband. RMS provides fast, lightweight, and easy-to-use software that enables rural telecom providers, engineering firms, and local industry to leverage the most advanced image data acquisition and analysis techniques available for the management of their broadband facilities and wireless tower infrastructure.
Businessaithority.com

Taoglas Strengthens Its IoT Managed Services Offering With Acquisition Of Smartsensor Technologies

Transaction facilitates the expansion of Taoglas’ Connected Smart Services Business Unit, furthering its position as a leading IoT managed service provider for enterprises. Smartsensor Technologies is a well-established end-to-end IoT provider, combining hardware, software and data analytics capabilities to provide real-time, data-driven insights and smart asset management solutions for the Public and Private Sector.
Softwareaithority.com

Living Security Announces CISO Advisory Board Ahead Of New Platform Launch

Living Security, a provider of security awareness software and the leader in cybersecurity human risk management,announced the formation of its new CISO Advisory Board. The group, made up of well-known and widely respected experts across various industries, including cybersecurity, healthcare, education, and retail, will serve as strategic advisors to the company’s leadership team, provide guidance on new innovations and help drive the company’s mission forward. It comes at an important time as Living Security prepares to unveil Unify, an unparalleled human risk management platform that will allow customers to combine training with the data and analytics needed to reduce cyber attacks and empower their employees to become security assets instead of risks.
Businessaithority.com

transcosmos Launches The Data Marketing Team To Drive Data Usage After Enforcing Cookie Rules

As a first step, releases Facebook/Instagram Conversion API implementation services. transcosmos inc. hereby announces that the company has launched the data marketing team that consists of selected members specifically for promoting the use of API connections to comply with the cookie laws and rules. As a first step, the company has released implementation services for the Facebook/Instagram Conversion API.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

HPE acquires Zerto to expand HPE GreenLake cloud data services

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Zerto in a transaction valued at $374 million. This acquisition expands HPE GreenLake and continues to deliver on HPE Storage’s shift to a cloud-native, software-defined data services business. “Data is now the most critical asset,”...
Softwarebostonnews.net

Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom with Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., Dell EMC, DataCore Software

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Outlook to 2026". A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Server Storage Area Network (SAN) market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Softwareaithority.com

AI-Powered Recruiting Startup TopFunnel Announces Acquisition of Referral-Based Company Teamable to Offer End-to-End Sourcing Platform

TopFunnel, the AI-powered recruiting startup that high-growth companies use to scale, announced the acquisition of Teamable to supercharge referral-based recruiting. Teamable is the employee referral platform that transforms social networks into high-performance talent pools. “We’ve long admired what Teamable has made possible for employee-based recruiting. And in talking with the...
Technologyaithority.com

Corero Network Security and Juniper Networks to Provide Critical DDoS Protection Solution to Plusnet GmbH

Corero Network Security plc, a leading provider of real-time, automatic Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) cyber defense solutions, and Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, team up to provide Plusnet, an organization offering communications and network services to 25,000 businesses in Germany, with their joint DDoS Protection Solution to protect its infrastructure, business and customers within seconds of a DDoS attack.
Memphis, TNaithority.com

Banyan Software Announces Acquisition Of HWA International Inc.

Banyan Software, Inc., a company focused on acquiring, building and growing great enterprise software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of HWA International Inc., a leader in trust accounting software that addresses the reporting and regulatory complexities of trust administratio. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, HWA International has been providing...
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Beonprice & Juyo Analytics announce partnership to provide world class analytics and Business Intelligence to customers

The two tech companies join forces to combine the strategic vision of Juyo with the operational vision of Beonprice within one integrated solution. The new reporting feature gives Beonprice’s customers access to easy, agile and personalized data visualization that allows hotels to better identify opportunities in their data and adapt strategies.
Economyaithority.com

CoinPayments Drives Further Growth With Key Appointments For Global Business Development & Partnerships Team

CoinPayments, the world’s leading cryptocurrency payment processor, announced Sara Dube as Global Partnership Development Manager and Marc Bourgeois as Business Development and Sales Manager for Canada. Both will bring their considerable industry experience to CoinPayments’ global business development and partnerships team, supporting the ongoing expansion strategy. “CoinPayments has been making...
Softwarephiladelphiaherald.com

Cloud Computing Service Market - Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | Amazon, Salesforce.com, VMware

It's very difficult times ahead for human-kind for we are fighting two pandemics simultaneously. Health & Economy. Salute to all healthcare professionals across the globe, who have dived headfirst selflessly into this tough battle to keep us breathing. We at JCMR, on the other hand, are fighting the "battle to save industry sectors and companies therein from a literal meltdown". With critical supply and demand lines severely impaired, we have deployed on war-footing our research folks, industry consultants, SMEs and vertical evangelists to aid CxOs across the globe in doing whatever it takes to help them keep their lights on in this difficult hour. The battle is just starting to heat up… even In this situation our research team managed to gather latest information about Global Cloud Computing Service Market report while evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global Cloud Computing Service Market Report.
Businessaithority.com

Accenture Named A Leader In The 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant For Oracle Cloud Applications Services, Worldwide

Accenture was named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Cloud Applications Services, Worldwide. For the third consecutive year, Accenture has been named a Leader in the Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Oracle Cloud Applications Services, Worldwide,” the global research and advisory firm’s annual assessment of Oracle Cloud Applications (OCA) service providers.
Businessaithority.com

HUB Security Ltd. And Scaleout Announce Partnership For Secure Federated AI

HUB Security Ltd. has announced a partnership agreement with Swedish-based Scaleout bringing Scaleout’s expertise in decentralized and federated AI to HUB Security’s secure confidential computing cybersecurity platform. The partnership will focus on applications where the data for AI is distributed across multiple silos and performance requires physical proximity to the...
Softwareaithority.com

Alluxio Brings Substantial Performance And Ease Of Use Improvements To GPU-Centric AI/ML Workloads With v2.6 Release

New Features Streamline Data Pre-Processing and Loading Phases, Enabling Better Utilization of GPUs, Greatly Improving AI/ML Training Efficiency and Reducing Overall Cost. Alluxio, the developer of open source data orchestration software for large-scale workloads, announced the immediate availability of version 2.6 of its Data Orchestration Platform. This new release features an enhanced system architecture enabling AI/ML platform teams using GPUs to accelerate their data pipelines for business intelligence, applied machine learning and model training.
Softwareaithority.com

ZoomInfo Partners With LeanData to Improve Speed and Accuracy of Lead Delivery Through Record Enrichment

Integration to Bolster Breadth of Prospect Data, Improve Lead Delivery Quality and Speed for Joint Zoominfo and LeanData Customers. ZoomInfo, a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, and LeanData, a leader in lead-to-account matching and routing, have announced a partnership and new integration. Marrying the strengths of each of their native Salesforce applications, this partnership delivers a seamless, elegant product experience for their joint customers. Enriching Salesforce records within LeanData’s sophisticated lead-to-account matching and routing flows with ZoomInfo data provides customers with the ability to deliver leads to the right sales representatives with greater accuracy and speed, driving revenue growth.
Businessaithority.com

Parks Associates Announces Consumer Technology Expert Mark Vena As Smart Home And Strategy Leader

Industry veteran brings decades of expertise to international research firm celebrating its 35th year in 2021. Parks Associates announced that Mark Vena, a longtime consumer technology executive, joined the research firm as Senior Director, Smart Home and Strategy. Parks Associates, celebrating its 35th year, is the leader for industry and consumer research and expertise focused on consumer, computing, and mobile technology markets. The firm conducts quarterly surveys of 10,000 US broadband households, produces more than 70 syndicated research studies annually, and serves its clients with custom research, marketing services, and executive conferences.