Inpixon Secures Purchase Order For Implementation Of Smart Office App With Multinational Mass Media And Entertainment Conglomerate

According to Metrigy’s Workplace Collaboration: 2021-22 global study of 476 organizations, almost 68% have deployed team apps, while more than 57% of participants view team apps as a hub for work—integrating data and applications into contextual workspaces. Compared to email, team applications provide significant and measurable improvements in productivity and responsiveness. It’s no wonder that almost 54% of companies now use, or plan to use, team collaboration apps to support business-to-business and business-to-consumer collaboration.