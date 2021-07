FinancialForce FFX Summit Previews Fall Product Expansion With New Customer Success Operations Cloud Solution, Services Estimation For PSA, And E-Invoicing

Launch of Verint Marketplace and Developer Portal as well as Enhanced UI for Verint Connect will Further Strengthen Collaboration, Ideation and Support. Verint® (VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, announced enhancements to Verint Connect, the interactive engagement portal designed to give customers and partners access to the information they need about Verint solutions, services and training all in one place. Built on its Community application and accessible directly from the Verint Cloud Platform, the enhancements to Verint Connect will enable members to gain even greater value from their solutions.