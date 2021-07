Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger (pictured left) and Qualcomm CEO-elect Cristiano Amon (pictured right) are looking at areas of co-operation as compute and comms converge. “We are the unquestioned compute leader, and Qualcomm’s the unquestioned comms leader – compute meets comms – right – a lot of new use cases,” Gelsinger told CNBC, “between these two powerhouses of U.S. technology, I think we can do some pretty amazing things and complement in conjunction with each other and really help accelerate U.S. competitiveness, not just in semiconductors, but in core technology areas for the planet.”