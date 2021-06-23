Starr School Gym undergoes complete renovation with CARES Act funding
If you have time and an inclination to see something gratifying in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, consider a visit to the tiny town of Starr School. Folks familiar with the village know the Starr School gym has served as a community center for many years in spite of its slowly falling into disrepair. Birthdays and other celebrations would take place there, with folks bringing their own stuff and mostly just cleaning up afterwards.