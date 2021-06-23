Valcre To Enhance Commercial Real Estate Appraisal Platform Using Cherre’s Powerful GraphQL API
Integrating Cherre’s API will enable Valcre to provide detailed property data and streamline the CRE appraisal process. Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data management and analytics platform, announced that Valcre, the premier appraisal platform for the commercial real estate industry, is using its GraphQL API to enrich the property and building-level data within its SaaS appraisal platform. Cherre’s platform also empowers Valcre to streamline manual tasks that range from collecting property data to generating reports, and provides a strong foundation to build out its new, advanced offerings platform at a more rapid pace.aithority.com