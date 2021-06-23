Cancel
Hong Kong’s Lalamove Files Confidentially for $1 Billion U.S. IPO

By Bloomberg News
Bloomberg
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHong Kong’s on-demand logistics and delivery firm Lalamove has filed confidentially for a U.S. initial public offering, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The company, also known as Huolala in China, is looking to raise at least $1 billion in the share sale, the people said. Details of the offering including the fundraising amount are still subject to change depending on investor demand, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.

