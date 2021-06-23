Hong Kong’s Lalamove Files Confidentially for $1 Billion U.S. IPO

The Cyberspace Administration of China ordered app stores to remove Didi Chuxing Technology Co., citing serious violations on Didi Global Inc.’s collection and usage of personal information, without elaborating. The ride-hailing company just had one of the biggest U.S. initial public offerings of the past decade on June 30th. The Chinese agency made the decision just 2 days after it said it was reviewing the company. The government move mandates apps stories run by Apple Inc. and smartphone makers Huawei Technologies Co. and Xiaomi Corp., to excise Didi from their store. Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. led Didi’s initial public offering.