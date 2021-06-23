Cancel
‘60 Songs That Explain the ’90s’: It’s Time for the Pavement Episode

By Rob Harvilla
The Ringer
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrunge. Wu-Tang Clan. Radiohead. “Wonderwall.” The music of the ’90s was as exciting as it was diverse. But what does it say about the era—and why does it still matter? On our new show 60 Songs That Explain the ’90s Ringer music writer and ’90s survivor Rob Harvilla embarks on a quest to answer those questions, one track at a time. Follow and listen for free exclusively on Spotify. Below is an excerpt from Episode 35, which explores the history of Pavement with help from The Ringer’s own Chris Ryan.

www.theringer.com
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sinéad O'connor
Person
Stephen Malkmus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Ringer#Smashing Pumpkins#Matador Records#Mtv#Midwestern#Sonic Youth#West Virginians#Beavis And Butt Head
