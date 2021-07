Toto Wolff believes Mercedes had the quicker car in the French Grand Prix but got its strategy wrong, allowing Red Bull to gain the advantage and the eventual win. Max Verstappen started from pole position but lost the lead after an error at Turn 1, leaving Lewis Hamilton in control. However, the first round of pit stops saw Valtteri Bottas come in first, Verstappen cover the undercut in response and then Hamilton pit a lap later but lose out to the Red Bull, something Wolff says his team was not expecting.