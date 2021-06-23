COLUMN: Feeling good at older age

Short story from “Straight from the Horse’s Heart” by R.T. Fitch. “It’s been a few years, but we now we have ‘Dumb and Dumber’ living next door and yup, they were inconsiderate enough to light off exploding skyrockets over our back pasture, last night or evening as it were. Terry and I were jolted out of bed, the alarm kicked on, the poor dogs went crazy in the backyard and the horses were running up and down the far fence line in absolute terror. Who would be that stupid, in an equestrian community to light off explosives, and it was just the 3rd of July, can’t wait for tonight. But the event forced me out into the pasture, to sit with the horses and build up their confidence as the sky to the east lit up and the smoke clogged our lungs…it was encouraging to see the equine kids gain confidence from my presence, and they then turned and faced their enemy, photo below. It brought to light a story I wrote of the same experience, many years ago, that moved both the horses and myself…please feel free to read on and enjoy your holiday without igniting gunpowder over-head. Be safe…” ~ R.T.