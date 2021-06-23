Parke County Rumble set for Saturday

Ivy Tech Rumble

The Fifth Annual Parke County Rumble, hosted by Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute and Thirty-Six Saloon in Rockville, will be held starting at noon Saturday.

There is still time to sign up. Registration is $25 per bike. Cost includes the ride, show entry and T-shirt.

Registration is also available on the day of the event from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Thirty-Six Saloon, 108 E. Ohio St. Funds raised from the event will support educational opportunities for Parke County residents.

To sign up or volunteer for the event, visit ivytech.edu/rumble or contact terrehaute-foundation@ivytech.edu or 812-298-2450.

Schedule:

10:30 a.m. – noon: Registration at Thirty-Six Saloon.

Noon to 4 p.m.: Bike Ride. The ride begins at noon at Thirty-Six Saloon and will tour scenic Parke County.

4 to 5 p.m.: Bike Show. Award categories include People’s Choice; Presenting Sponsor; Earliest Entry; and the Ivy Tech Chancellor’s Choice Award.

7 p.m.: Entertainment – Freak Show.