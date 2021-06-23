Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Niagara County, NY

Woman pleads in Falls murder case

By RICK PFEIFFER rick.pfeiffer@lockportjournal.com
Posted by 
Lockport Union-Sun & Journal
Lockport Union-Sun & Journal
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t2ztF_0actFGQv00

A Syracuse woman has pleaded guilty to causing the death of her 3-year-old child.

Alechmarie Pizarro entered her plea to a count of first-degree manslaughter during a hearing before Niagara County Court Judge Matthew J. Murphy III. She faces a prison sentence of up to 25 years.

Murphy made no commitment on what potential sentence he'll hand down.

A Niagara County grand jury had indicted Pizarro, 22, in October on counts of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter in the death of her son, Christopher Pizarro. Niagara Falls police said the boy died in February 2020 while the family was living in the Cataract City.

The Erie County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the child's death a homicide due to blunt force injuries to his head. Prosecutors said the injuries were sustained between Jan. 1 and Feb. 15, 2020.

Police said the indictment was the result of a "lengthy investigation."

“The Niagara Falls Police Department should be commended on the professional and thorough job they did investigating this most difficult case” Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman said after the plea.

Pizarro has been held, since her arrest, in lieu of $125,000 cash bail or a $250,000 bond.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Lockport Union-Sun & Journal

Lockport Union-Sun & Journal

Lockport, NY
346
Followers
132
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Lockport Union-Sun & Journal

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Niagara County, NY
City
Niagara Falls, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Niagara County, NY
Crime & Safety
Niagara Falls, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Police#Cash Bail#Prison#Niagara County Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Haitian president's assassination adds to crisis in Caribbean nation

The shocking assassination of Haiti’s president on Wednesday has given new urgency to an already dire situation in a country rocked by political instability, ongoing suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing violent crime. President Biden condemned the shooting death of President Jovenel Moïse and offered U.S. assistance for a...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Delta variant already dominant in U.S., CDC estimates show

July 7 (Reuters) - The Delta variant is already the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States, according to data modeling done by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the health agency's estimates the Delta variant became dominant in the country over the two...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump files lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google

Former President Trump is leading a class action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google, as well as their CEOs, over allegations of censorship after the companies took action to ban and suspend his accounts. “Our case will prove this censorship is unlawful, it's unconstitutional and it's completely un-American,” Trump said...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Associated Press

Britney Spears’ court-appointed attorney resigns

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears’ court-appointed attorney on Tuesday filed documents to resign from her conservatorship, the latest of several such moves that have come in the fallout from the pop singer’s comments in court decrying the legal arrangement that controls her money and affairs. Samuel Ingham III filed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy