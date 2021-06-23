Cancel
Stocks

Nasdaq climbs to second straight record, Dow, S&P little changed

By Jonathan Garber
FOXBusiness
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. equity markets ended little changed Wednesday amid a quiet session as investors continued to assess the Federal Reserve’s views on inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 71 points, or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.11% and Nasdaq Composite rose 0.13% to the second consecutive record close. Ticker...

Jerome Powell
Related
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-S&P futures at record high ahead of nonfarm payrolls data

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) July 2 (Reuters) - Futures tracking the S&P 500 hovered at record highs on Friday as investors marked time ahead of closely watched employment data for more clarity on the U.S. jobs market and the fate of easy monetary policy.
StocksShareCast

US close: Stocks kick off new quarter in the green

Wall Street equities closed the first session of the new quarter in positive territory on Thursday, amid a flurry of data points. At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.38% at 34,633.53, as the S&P 500 added 0.52% to 4,319.94 and the Nasdaq Composite was ahead 0.13% at 14,522.38.
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.44%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Technology, Consumer Services and Healthcare sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.44% to hit a new all time high, while the S&P 500 index climbed 0.75%, and the NASDAQ Composite index climbed 0.81%.
Stockssanantoniopost.com

U.S. stocks open higher after payrolls report

NEW YORK, July 2 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks rose Friday morning after the nation's June employment report showed a bumpy recovery in the labor market. Shortly after the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 31.77 points, or 0.09 percent, to 34,665.30. The S&P 500 increased 13.71 points, or 0.32 percent, to 4,333.65. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 77.04 points, or 0.53 percent, to 14,599.41.
StocksLife Style Extra

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global share markets rise, bonds fall on U.S. jobs data

NEW YORK, July 2 (Reuters) - Global stock markets rose on. Friday on a better-than-expected U.S. monthly jobs report that. signaled the world's largest economy ended the second quarter. with strong growth momentum, while U.S. bond prices fell on. investor worries over the Federal Reserve's response. Data showed U.S. job...
EconomyNBC Philadelphia

Treasury Yields Fall After June Unemployment Rate Edges Up to 5.9%

U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Friday as investors digested the June jobs report that showed a slight increase in unemployment rate. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 5 basis point to 1.42% touching its lowest level since June 21. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond also slipped 5 basis points to 2.04%. Yields move inversely to prices.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Hot Stocks With Big Potential Gains Help High-Beta Play Beat The Market

Investors hoping to beat the broader market might take a look at funds that own hot stocks that are riskier but could deliver bigger returns. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is one such candidate. The $2.1 billion fund is up nearly 34% this year, more than double the S&P 500's 15% return. And it's beaten the benchmark index over the past three and five years, too.
StocksBenzinga

Microsoft And Apple Lead The Dow Jones Higher Friday

U.S. indices were trading higher Friday following better-than-expected jobless claims, which lifted recovery sentiment to start off July. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ:DIA) closed higher by 0.46% to $347.94. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) closed higher by 1.15% to $358.64. The SPDR S&P 500...
EconomyFOXBusiness

Tesla beats estimates with record 201,250 Q2 deliveries

Tesla delivered a record 201,250 vehicles globally during the second quarter, just beating Wall Street estimates for the period. Analysts had been expecting 200,258 deliveries, according to Refinitiv. Tesla stock was flat in pre-market trading following the news. Tesla said it did "an outstanding job navigating through global supply chain...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stock Market Rally: S&P 500, Nasdaq Hit Highs; Facebook, Tesla, Nio, Intellia, Didi IPO, OPEC+ In Focus

The stock market rally continued higher for the week, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hitting fresh all-time highs and the Dow also rising solidly. Facebook hit $1 trillion on two antitrust wins, while some other megacap techs had strong weeks. Tesla (TSLA) global deliveries topped 200,000 in Q2, while China EV rivals Nio (NIO), Xpeng (XPEV) and Li Auto (LI) reported strong sales. All four stocks rose for the week, but are still off highs. Gene-editing stocks soared on a breakthrough from Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA).
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

Wall Street Strikes Records On Jobs Data

Wall Street stocks struck new records on Friday as data showed the US economy added 850,000 jobs last month. Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite surged into record territory at the opening bell, while the Dow also moved higher. The S&P 500 has now set new intra-day highs for...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields lower after strong payroll data puts focus on Fed

(Updates with market activity, analyst comment, details on TIPS) By Ross Kerber July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Friday after a strong payroll report left uncertainty about how the Federal Reserve might respond. The benchmark 10-year yield was down 3.9 basis points at 1.4407% in midday trading. That was close to its level before the morning release of new Labor Department data showed U.S. job growth accelerated in June. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 850,000 jobs last month after rising 583,000 in May, the Labor Department said in its closely watched employment report on Friday. The unemployment rate rose to 5.9% from 5.8% in May. Treasury yields initially ticked up on the strong job gains, then fell back. Market analysts said the trading reflected mixed interpretations about how the Fed might incorporate the new information as it decides how to end crisis-era bond-buying. Normally strong numbers would send yields higher, said Priya Misra, global head of rates strategy for TD Securities in New York. Of Friday's trading, she said, "I think the market is torn between whether to price in the market outlook or the Fed reaction." The minutes of the Fed's June 16-17 meeting, when officials opened debate on how to end crisis-era bond-buying and signaled interest rate increases were closer on the horizon than previously thought, are due out on Wednesday. Tom di Galoma, managing director of Seaport Global Holdings, said he does not expect yields to move much higher until closer to the fall when schools move to reopen, bringing more teachers and other educators back to work and dropping the unemployment rate. "I think we're geared toward a fairly decent reopening but most of it will take place in the fall. Rates will head higher once that becomes evident," he said. Friday's trading was set for an early close ahead of the long Independence Day weekend. A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 120 basis points, less than a basis point lower than Thursday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.7 basis points at 0.2396%. The yield on 30-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities was at -0.209% after reaching as low as -0.236% The 10-year TIPS yield was at -0.905% and the breakeven inflation rate was at 2.338%. July 2 Friday 12:32PM New York / 1632 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 0.000 Six-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.002 Two-year note 99-198/256 0.2396 -0.017 Three-year note 99-110/256 0.4453 -0.026 Five-year note 100-8/256 0.8686 -0.033 Seven-year note 100-80/256 1.2032 -0.042 10-year note 101-176/256 1.4407 -0.039 20-year bond 104-64/256 1.9898 -0.029 30-year bond 107-32/256 2.0545 -0.031 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.25 -1.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 7.50 -0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -31.25 -0.25 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Chizu Nomiyama; Kirsten Donovan)
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Up As Microsoft, Apple Lead; Stock Market Rallies On Strong Jobs Data

Stocks rallied midday Friday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up more than 100 points and the Nasdaq and S&P 500 hitting new highs. The S&P 500 rose 0.5%, the Nasdaq gained 0.5% and the Dow Jones industrials climbed 0.3% in the stock market today. But small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 tumbled 1%. Volume was lower on both major exchanges vs. the same time Thursday.