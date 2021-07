(Undated) – Recent heavy rains have caused serious headaches for many farmers in the state. Some farmers say between five and ten percent of their crops have washed away after recent storms. Farmers welcome moisture, but heavy rains during short periods are leading to standing water in the fields that are killing crops. Here at the Classic Hits, WTYE, studio, we have recorded just over four inches of rain for the month. Just over two inches of which fell on a single day. Farmers statewide are replanting in the hope of regaining some of their losses.