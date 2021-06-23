Cancel
Video Games

6 Siege shooter board game from Ubisoft and Mythic

By Julian Horsey
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ubisoft has partnered with Mythic Games to create a unique 1-on-1 shooter based tactical board game inspired by Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege by Ubisoft video game. The asymmetrical and tactical game lets you control agents from different taskforces to avert a global crisis. The Kickstarter campaign has nine days remaining and has already raised over $500,000 thanks to over 4,000 backer.

