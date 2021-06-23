6 Siege shooter board game from Ubisoft and Mythic

The Far Cry 5 community are a creative lot, and the maps they make for the Arcade mode are amazing. Unfortunately, one GoldenEye 007 themed map has been struck off as per MGM. Once you're through with the story of Far Cry 5 and Hope County has been blown to smithereens, the Arcade allows players to continue to hone their skills in new arenas. There are solo, two-player, and multiplayer maps on offer, with objectives like Assault, Outpost, Journey, Bounty Hunt, Deathmatch and Team Deathmatch. However, with a library of over 10,000 objects from Far Cry 5, Far Cry 4, Far Cry Primal, Watch Dogs, Assassin's Creed Black Flag and Assassin's Creed Unity, a fair few players push aside chasing glory and focus on creating something interesting that they're happy to share with the community. For example, a player has made the Razor Crest from The Mandalorian, Nook's Cranny from Animal Crossing, and of course, this map modelled after GoldenEye 007.