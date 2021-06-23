Spec Warehouse on County Line Road Fetches Nearly $50 Million

GARDEN DISTRICT: The pending completion of a three-story, 90-unit apartment complex at Lake and Lime signals the first of several multi-family buildings in the Garden District northeast of Lake Morton. City officials said the building boom reflects careful planning paving the way for higher density in expectations that more people want to live closer to downtown. This subscribers-only package also includes pieces about Sunday’s move of a 1920s-era house from Orange Street to Lime Street and two historic homes sandwiched between new apartments.