Spec Warehouse on County Line Road Fetches Nearly $50 Million
Aspyre Properties of Lakeland was part of a partnership that sold a 510,272-square-foot spec warehouse on the Hillsborough side of County Line Road for $48.49 million, the Business Observer reports. Lexington Realty Trust bought the County Line Distribution Center, built last year on 34 acres at 3657 Fancy Farms Road, from a partnership involving Wharton Industrial of New York, Red Rock Developments of South Carolina and Aspyre. | ALSO: Tampa Bay Business Journal.www.lkldnow.com