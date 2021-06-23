Cancel
Lakeland, FL

Spec Warehouse on County Line Road Fetches Nearly $50 Million

By Barry Friedman
LkldNow
LkldNow
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Aspyre Properties of Lakeland was part of a partnership that sold a 510,272-square-foot spec warehouse on the Hillsborough side of County Line Road for $48.49 million, the Business Observer reports. Lexington Realty Trust bought the County Line Distribution Center, built last year on 34 acres at 3657 Fancy Farms Road, from a partnership involving Wharton Industrial of New York, Red Rock Developments of South Carolina and Aspyre. | ALSO: Tampa Bay Business Journal.

LkldNow

LkldNow

Lakeland, FL
Lkldnow is independent, mobile news to connect you with Lakeland, Fla.

