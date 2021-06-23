Renowned photographer releases Michigan series of images; Harbor Springs among featured locales
At the end of last summer, renowned photographer Gray Malin came to town. He took to the skies for a four hour helicopter flight during which he snapped pictures for a new series of aerial photos. The Michigan series has been edited and the final photos chosen. This collection of about forty-five aerial photographs of the area were released this Tuesday, June 22, and are now available on the Gray Malin website.www.harborlightnews.com