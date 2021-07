Over the last year, it didn't matter what Nate Carroll was doing — whether he was in his office, mowing the lawn, or sitting in church, he'd drop and start doing pushups. Carroll, 45, is a social worker in Wisconsin. Wanting to raise money for the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, which helps the families of first responders who died in the line of duty, he decided on June 14, 2020, that he would break the world record for most pushups done in a year. The record was set by British athlete Paddy Doyle in October 1989, and earlier this month, Carroll appeared to shatter it when he finished his 1,500,231st pushup.