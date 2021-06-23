Cancel
Carpet brand Interface aims to run its business "in a way that reverses global warming"

By Marcus Fairs
Dezeen
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarpet-tile manufacturer Interface aims to achieve negative carbon emissions by 2040, according to sustainability leader Jon Khoo. The brand has set itself an ambitious pathway to becoming a net remover of atmospheric carbon in less than 20 years. It claims all its products are carbon neutral and it launched its first carbon-negative carpet earlier this year.

Environmentinsideedition.com

Yet Another Generation Has Inherited the Climate Change Battle. And They're Done With Empty Talk.

Surveys have shown that more Americans now than ever before worry about climate change and the ways in which it can be addressed, but U.S. views on the issue do differ somewhat by generation. But there's little in the way of a generational divide between Bill McKibben and Jerome Foster II. Decades between them, the overlap between the two on climate change—they're 60 and 18, respectively—couldn't be more apparent.
ScienceDezeen

"Carbon is the most valuable resource in our society"

As we reach the end of the third week of our carbon revolution series, here are ten standout quotes from people pioneering ways of removing the element from the sky and putting it to use on Earth. "Carbon is very special" Carbon is the most important and versatile element on...
WildlifePhys.org

Global network transforming tropical forest research

A huge global network of researchers is working together to take the pulse of our global tropical forests. ForestPlots.net, which is co-ordinated from the University of Leeds, brings together more than 2,500 scientists who have examined millions of trees to explore the effect of climate change on forests and biodiversity.
Environmentaithority.com

Accenture Helps Climeworks Filter More CO2 From The Air And Inspire One Billion People To Be Climate Positive

Collaboration on strategy, design, digital engineering, IT and cloud supports fight against climate change. Accenture has developed a digital plant solution for Climeworks that supports the company in removing carbon dioxide (CO2) from the air more efficiently. The digital plant solution is part of a multi-service collaboration between Accenture and Climeworks and spans strategy, design, digital engineering, technology and cloud.
EnvironmentCleanTechnica

Decarbonizing Our Supply Chains

Originally published on The Beam. Mitigating the environmental footprint of global production and decarbonizing supply chains is critical for environmental preservation and social stability. Through the case study of Indian cotton, how will the emission reduction imperative, in turn, protect workers from changing climate?. Outsourcing value chain activity has increased...
Environmentchemistryworld.com

Negative emissions coalition launches with a call for urgent climate action

The world risks missing its target to limit average global warming to 1.5°C without significantly ramping up negative emissions technologies by 2025. The call to action comes in a study by a newly formed coalition of 20 businesses and organisations, which suggests the current pipeline would deliver 150 megatonnes of carbon removal by 2025, compared with the between 0.5–1.2 gigatonnes a year needed under scenarios published by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change – global carbon dioxide emissions in 2019 were 33 gigatonnes. By 2050, requirements could be as high as 6–10 gigatonnes a year. Given their environmental significance, the technologies are underfunded, the report claims.
Energy Industryoffshore-technology.com

Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS): Industry Trends

The high costs incurred in capturing carbon dioxide (CO2) from industrial units is proving to be the major deterrent for deploying CCS. Listed below are the key industry trends impacting the CCS theme, as identified by GlobalData. Retrofitting existing energy assets with CCS critical for climate goals. The energy sector,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The importance of scaling carbon capture to market

Governments are adopting aggressive greenhouse gas emissions reductions goals. But they won’t be enough by themselves to keep global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius and stave off the worst effects of climate change. The problem is rapidly getting worse. New data show climate change accelerated over the last year notwithstanding...
ElectronicsWWEEK

Won’t Buying an Air Conditioner Just Hasten Global Warming?

I feel like I’ve made a deal with the devil by giving in and buying an air conditioner. Won’t using it just hasten global warming and bring forth hell on earth more quickly? —Becky C. You’re a human being, Becky. Short of killing yourself (or, I suppose, somebody else), everything...
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Global Brands Group Looking to Shed Brands

Questions continue to grow concerning the future of Global Brands Group. The North American company has issued a warning about continuing as a going concern and is looking to sell off its brands, according to industry sources. Sources said two of the biggest licensed brands, Spyder and Frye, have transitioned...
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Exxon Mobil is selling its global Santoprene business to Celanese for $1.15 billion

Exxon Mobil Corp. said Wednesday it is selling its global Santoprene business to Celanese Corp. for $1.15 billion. Santoprene is a vulcanized polymer alloy that is used in washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, small appliances and floorcare. The sale includes two manufacturing sites in Pensacola, Florida and Newport, Wales, along with associated product, laboratory equipment, administration buildings, control systems and documentation and IP, Exxon said in a statement. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter. "Reaching this agreement with Celanese is consistent with our strategy and allows us to focus on serving the growing market for primary olefin derivatives, where we can leverage our competitive advantages of industry leading scale, integration and proprietary technology," said Jack Williams, senior vice president of Exxon Mobil Corporation. Exxon shares were up 0.5% premarket and have gained 52% in the year to date, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 12% and the S&P 500 has gained 14%.
Environmentfa-mag.com

Investors Urged To Weigh In On Global Warming

Every investor has a role to play in advancing efforts to combat climate change, according to Mindy Lubber, CEO and president of Ceres, a non-profit sustainability advocacy organization based in Boston. The urgency for investors and asset managers to tackle climate change and its potential negative impact on profits has...
Shelby County, TNWREG

The effect of global warming in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One study found that Shelby County could experience 113 days per year with temperatures of at least 90 degrees less than 60 years from now if steps are not taken now to prevent global warming. Mac Post, retired chairman with the Sierra Club in Tennessee, talked to...
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Using Sunlight to Alleviate Global Warming: Breakthrough in Decomposing CO2 With High Efficiency

Scientists find a way to efficiently use visible light from the sun to break down CO2, open doors to novel means of alleviating global warming. Carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from human activities have risen drastically over the last century and a half and are seen as the primary cause of global warming and abnormal weather patterns. So, there has been considerable research focus, in a number of fields, on lowering our CO2 emissions and its atmospheric levels. One promising strategy is to chemically break down, or ‘reduce,’ CO2 using photocatalysts — compounds that absorb light energy and provide it to reactions, speeding them up. With this strategy, the solar powered reduction of CO2, where no other artificial source of energy is used, becomes possible, opening doors to a sustainable path to a sustainable future.
Businesswccftech.com

Samsung Has Fallen Down in Its Global Brand Value This Year

There is no denying that Samsung is one of the biggest companies worldwide capable of delivering all sorts of products that one can imagine. For a company like Samsung, the global brand value is important as well; it serves as a brand's recognition and perception among consumers and people in general around the world. Companies like Samsung, Apple, and several more spend millions and even billions in marketing and brand building that helps their brand equity and makes it even better.
Boston, MAhbs.edu

What Is Globalization in Business?

As technology and transportation have advanced, business has become increasingly global. In addition to new challenges and international tensions, purposeful expansion has brought new jobs, customer audiences, and economic opportunity. What Is Globalization?. Globalization is the increase in the flow of goods, services, capital, people, and ideas across international boundaries,...
EnvironmentThegardenisland.com

VOICES: The Roots of Climate Change

Human-caused climate change started not only with burning fossil fuels but with our exploitation of the Earths’ soil. Indigenous societies, many with sophisticated agricultural systems structured around knowledge of environmental limits, were often violently displaced from their land or forced to accept European farming models. As colonialism and extractive practices spread globally, land was, for the first time, exposed to the plow. After just a few decades of intense tillage by plowing, 50% of the original organic matter in the planet’s soil was oxidized and released into the atmosphere as carbon dioxide.