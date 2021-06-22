Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

37 Years Ago: Dolly Parton, Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Rhinestone’ Released

By The Boot Staff
Posted by 
92.9 The Bull
92.9 The Bull
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sylvester Stallone was one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood in 1984, fresh from the success of First Blood, the first of his Rambo films. Dolly Parton, meanwhile, was not only one of music's biggest crossover superstars, but she had also starred in the movies 9 to 5 and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, two back-to-back financial successes. Pairing the two for the comedy Rhinestone, which was released 37 years ago today (June 22, 1984), must have seemed like a no-brainer.

929thebull.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
92.9 The Bull

92.9 The Bull

Yakima, WA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
828K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Linda Perry
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Nick Martinelli
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Blood#Field Of Dreams#Worst Original Song#Entertainment Tonight#Straight Talk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Music
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Dolly Parton Shows Off Her Real Hair And Admits She Loves Wigs

Dolly Parton admits that she loves using wigs! This is because she said her hair never does what she wants it to do. In addition to releasing a new Christmas album, Dolly also released a new book for the holiday season. The book is called Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics. It features never-before-seen photos and stories from her life.
Celebritiesmashed.com

This Is What Dolly Parton Really Eats In A Day

Dolly Parton is a legendary country singer, award-winning songwriter, instrumentalist, actress, businesswoman, and humanitarian whose career has spanned several decades. It's pretty much impossible not to love and appreciate Dolly, whether her ballads bring sunshine to the grayest of your days, or her comedy films make you smile from ear to ear, or her philanthropic actions provide you with an extra glimmer of hope for the world.
Theater & DanceSFGate

Miley Cyrus Performs Cher's 'Believe' for Pride Special

Miley Cyrus covers Cher’s signature anthem “Believe” in a new clip from her upcoming Pride special Stand By You. The event was recorded at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and airs exclusively on Peacock Friday, June 25th. In the clip above, Cyrus opens the song with a joyous “Happy Pride, everybody!” before...
Celebritieswkml.com

Carly Pearce On What Dolly Parton Offered Her After Opry Invite

Carly Pearce got the surprise of her life when Dolly Parton extended an invitation to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry last week. Still beaming from the moment and the fact that she’s now a part of the Opry, Carly told us today (6/25), “That was the greatest day of my life so far, for sure.” She also noted, “I just am still piecing all the things together because only I know what I was feeling when that was all going down, and it’s so cool to have it documented.”
MoviesPosted by
Us Weekly

Beyonce, Kristen Bell, Christian Bale and More Stars Who Have Voiced Animated Disney Characters

Getting animated! Did you know that some of the most beloved Disney and Pixar characters just so happen to be voiced by the biggest names in Hollywood?. Though we tend to think of our favorite actors in terms of their screen presence — a.k.a. the aesthetics, mannerisms and personality they bring to each and every character — many have also provided their voices to some of the film company’s most beloved classics.
CelebritiesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Dolly Parton Responds To Rumor She Had An Affair With A Woman

Dolly Parton has had to defend her long marriage again and again. There are always rumors that her husband, Carl Dean, doesn’t exist because he is rarely seen in public. Other rumors say that Dolly has had affairs or they have an open marriage. Some rumors even say that Dolly has had an affair with a woman, including her friend Judy Ogle.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Sylvester Stallone turns 75, shares new photo with wife and 3 daughters

Sylvester Stallone, who turned 75 on Tuesday, has everything he needs in life. “And my wonderful family is the best birthday present I could ever receive!!!” Stallone captioned an Instagram post. In the photo, Stallone is surrounded by his wife, Jennifer Flavin, and their daughters, Sophia, 24, Sistine, 23, and...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Actor Henry Winkler Spoke Out on Relationship with Sylvester Stallone, Revealed His ‘Sensitive’ Side

As it turns out Henry Winkler, or the Fonz on “Happy Days,” was pals with the legendary Sylvester Stallone. The two had even starred in a movie together called “The Lords of Flatbush.” Stallone played Stanley Rosiello and Winkler plays Butchey Weinstein. The movie is a coming-of-age drama that focuses on four Brooklyn teenagers and their lives of crime and fun.
Pigeon Forge, TNPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Take Five with Patricia Sheridan and ... Dolly Parton

Show-business icon Dolly Parton is also a very successful businesswoman and philanthropist. She is Dreamer-In-Chief of Dollywood Co., which includes her theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., and she is opening a new resort in her beloved Great Smoky Mountains: The HeartSong Lodge & Resort, also in Pigeon Forge. Her Imagination Library, inspired by her humble upbringing, supplies books to children who might not otherwise have them.
MoviesPosted by
AL.com

Sylvester Stallone’s 10 best movies ranked

Sylvester Stallone turns 75 today. As an actor, writer, director and producer, Stallone remains a Hollywood icon having launched the “Rocky” and “Rambo” franchises, plus countless other beloved films, most in the action genre. To wish the film icon a happy birthday, we’ll share and rank our 10 favorite films...
MoviesComicBook

James Gunn Celebrates Sylvester Stallone's Birthday with New Guardians of the Galaxy BTS Photo

July 6 was Sylvester Stallone's 75th birthday with fans and celebrities sharing their well-wishes to the legendary actor on his day. Now, filmmaker James Gunn is also offering up his birthday wishes for the actor as well. Stallone appeared in Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 as the Ravager Stakar Ogord and is also offering his voice to King Shark in Gunn's upcoming The Suicide Squad which debuts in theaters next month. Gunn celebrated Stallone's birthday by sharing a behind-the-scenes photo of himself with Stallone from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 with the caption "Happy Birthday to my friend, the legend, @TheSlyStallone!"
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton, ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak & More: See the Incredible List of Entertainment Icons Turning 75 This Year

From Dolly Parton to Sylvester Stallone and Pat Sajak, the roster of famous faces heading into their 75th year in 2021 is remarkable!. “Diamond jubilees” all around! 2021 sees the arrival of some incredible 75-year-olds, and we’re kicking off the list with former President George W. Bush. Ol’ W. turns 75 today, in fact, so join us in wishing him a very presidential birthday!
CelebritiesMovieWeb

How Henry Winkler Helped Sylvester Stallone Make Rocky

Henry Winkler played a key role in helping Sylvester Stallone make the original Rocky. Written by Stallone with the actor also starring as the titular boxer, the iconic sports movie was released in theaters to great success in 1976. It would simultaneously spawn a highly successful franchise while launching Stallone's career as a Hollywood star.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Sylvester Stallone’s Daughters Look Like Supermodels As They Celebrate Scarlet’s Graduation

Sylvester Stallone celebrated his daughter’s high school graduation with a series of sweet family photos. Cue “Pomp and Circumstance.” Sylvester Stallone celebrated his daughter’s high school graduation with a series of classic dad pics — endearingly heavily filtered, that is — on June 15. The Rocky actor, 74, took to Instagram to celebrate Scarlet Rose Stallone, 19, alongside a photo of the grad and his wife Jennifer Flavin, 52. The couple’s two other daughters, Sistine Stallone, 22, and Sophia Rose Stallone, 24, are also in the family snapshot, looking like models from a Reformation ad, frankly.
Celebritiessurvivornet.com

TV Host Maria Menounos Says ‘Rocky’ Actor Sylvester Stallone’s Words Got Her through Her Battle with a Brain Tumor: ‘They Have Been My Beacons In The Night’

TV host Maria Menounos lost her mother to brain cancer in May, but also had her own brain surgery in 2017 after doctors found a non-cancerous brain tumor. In a post wishing Sylvester Stallone a Happy Birthday, Menounos shared that the actors’ words and actions helped her get through her toughest moments.

Comments / 0

Community Policy