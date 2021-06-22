37 Years Ago: Dolly Parton, Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Rhinestone’ Released

Carly Pearce got the surprise of her life when Dolly Parton extended an invitation to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry last week. Still beaming from the moment and the fact that she’s now a part of the Opry, Carly told us today (6/25), “That was the greatest day of my life so far, for sure.” She also noted, “I just am still piecing all the things together because only I know what I was feeling when that was all going down, and it’s so cool to have it documented.”