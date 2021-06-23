A Nonprofit Provides Music Education That Won't Get Your Kid's Ass Kicked
The Boredomfighters Foundation is a nonprofit on a mission to bring music studios and instruments to 1,000 underserved communities in order to enrich the music education of children ages eight to eighteen. And while there are many organizations trying to further adolescent music education, those groups generally do it with recorders, violins and traditional school-band instruments — which may result in your kid tuning out or being labeled a nerd.www.westword.com