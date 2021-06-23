A Nonprofit Provides Music Education That Won't Get Your Kid's Ass Kicked

Electronic Dance Music, also known as EDM, is becoming increasingly popular in the United States. This is especially true in cities such as Los Angeles and Miami, which have experienced large increases in dance clubs in recent years. However, in many other locales around the country, including New York, California, Chicago and even Boston, electronic dance music has only gained popularity over the past few years. It is no wonder that electronic dance music has been featured in numerous television shows over the years. While some of the programs focus on the more serious side of the industry and events such as stockings and parties, others provide a fun and entertaining glimpse into the world of electronic dance music.