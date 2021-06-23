Cancel
Charities

A Nonprofit Provides Music Education That Won't Get Your Kid's Ass Kicked

By Alex Berryhill
Westword
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boredomfighters Foundation is a nonprofit on a mission to bring music studios and instruments to 1,000 underserved communities in order to enrich the music education of children ages eight to eighteen. And while there are many organizations trying to further adolescent music education, those groups generally do it with recorders, violins and traditional school-band instruments — which may result in your kid tuning out or being labeled a nerd.

