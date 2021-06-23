Such great heights
Supporters of The Women’s Home went to great heights to support the nonprofit – they rappelled off the edge of a 26-story building. The participants each raised $1,000 or more for the opportunity to rappel down the DoubleTree Galleria with friends and family cheering them on from the ground. Participants enjoyed breakfast from VooDoo Doughnut and tunes from DJ Crazy V. Nearly $60,000 was raised from the inaugural “Over the Edge” event. Pictured is Julie Comiskey, all smiles on the side of the building.thebuzzmagazines.com