Such great heights

What makes Jersey Mike’s deli-ishious food even better? Their generous spirit to help local charities. From the moment you step foot into a Jersey Mike’s Sub shop, you know you’re in for a great sandwich. The heavenly aroma of fresh bread and meats, some recent baking, and maybe a hint of bacon lingers in the air, and your mouth begins to water. It’s really hard to choose from their delectable menu when everything looks SO good, but alas, you must decide on one (or two!), with the knowledge that there is always tomorrow.