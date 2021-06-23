Cancel
NextSource Materials Initiates Technical Study for 150,000 TPA Phase 2 Expansion of Molo Graphite Mine and Initiation of Research Coverage by Cormark Securities

dallassun.com
 11 days ago

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT) (OTCQB:NSRCF) ('NextSource' or the 'Company') announces the commencement of a technical study for a Phase 2 production capacity of at least 150,000 tonnes per annum ('tpa') of SuperFlake® for its Molo Graphite Mine in Madagascar. This is a significant increase from our 2019 Feasibility Study ('FS') that considered a Phase 2 capacity of only 45,000 tpa.

