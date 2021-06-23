NextSource Materials Initiates Technical Study for 150,000 TPA Phase 2 Expansion of Molo Graphite Mine and Initiation of Research Coverage by Cormark Securities

DUBLIN, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering in the United States of 10,000,000 ordinary shares at an initial public offering price of $16 per share for total gross proceeds of approximately $160 million. All of the ordinary shares are being offered by GH Research PLC. The ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on June 25, 2021 under the ticker symbol "GHRS." The offering is expected to close on June 29, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, GH Research PLC has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,499,999 ordinary shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.