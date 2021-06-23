Cancel
Pashinyan claims landslide victory in a snap parliamentary vote in Armenia

By Arzu Geybullayeva
globalvoices.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreliminary results for Armenia's June 20th snap parliamentary election suggest that the Civil Contract party won with 58 percent of the vote — a victory for current Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, whose position in the government to be determined during the first session of the parliament. As is customary, Pashinyan resigned from his seat ahead of the June 20 election but has since declared victory for his party, urging his supporters to gather in the main square of the capital Yerevan on Monday evening. Around 50 percent of Armenia's 2.6 million eligible voters cast their ballots in the Sunday election.

globalvoices.org
