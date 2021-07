"It began as a prank and ended in murder," Maya Hawke reads from the cover of a paperback horror novel in the first five minutes of Netflix's Fear Street: 1994. The first in a chilling trilogy inspired by the R.L. Stine books of the same name, the film — which premieres on Friday, July 2 — takes us on a journey through the local mall in Shadyside, OH, where Hawke's character works as a cashier at the B. Dalton bookstore. Seconds after the mall shuts down and the lights dim all around, she receives a prank phone call from a friend who works at the nearby Spencer's, setting an ominous tone for what quickly transforms into a blood-curdling evening.