OneSoft and Advisian Enter Into Teaming Agreement and Initiate First CIM Project with Australian Pipeline Company

dallassun.com
 11 days ago

EDMONTON, AB and BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (TSXV:OSS)(OTCQB:OSSIF) ('OneSoft') and Advisian, a Worley global consulting business ('Advisian'), have entered into a Teaming Agreement ('Agreement') to conduct collaborative pipeline integrity projects using the Cognitive Integrity Management ('CIM') software-as-a-service ('SaaS') solution developed by OneSoft's subsidiary, OneBridge Solutions Canada Inc. ('OneBridge'). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Advisian may deploy CIM on a global basis for pipeline integrity management projects managed by Advisian and provide engineering services for certain OneBridge clients.

www.dallassun.com
#Data Aggregation#Data Visualization#Cim#Data Management#Ab#Onesoft Solutions Inc#Ossif#Saas#Production Trials#Energy And Chemicals#North American#Emea#Onebridge Onesoft#Www Onesoft Ca
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Businesssuasnews.com

Volatus Aerospace Acquires ConnexiCore to Expand Drone Services Business into the US

Volatus Aerospace Corp. has agreed to acquire Pennsylvania-based drone service and solutions provider, ConnexiCore LLC. The transaction will close on July 30th, subject to due diligence. Volatus Aerospace will leverage ConnexiCore’s proven drone data platform and extensive drone pilot network to expand into the US market, and also develop their...
Businessdallassun.com

Angle PLC announces Issue of Equity

GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, announces that following the exercise of employee options, it has issued and allotted 48,333 new Ordinary shares of £0.10 each ('New Ordinary Shares') in the Company. The New Ordinary Shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in the Company.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Northern Vertex Announces Debenture Payment And Option Grant

VANCOUVER, BC, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Northern Vertex Mining Corp.(TSXV: NEE) (USOTC: NHVCF) ("Northern Vertex" or the "Company") a Western U.S. focused gold producer with district-scale exploration potential in the Walker Lane Trend, announced today that under the terms of the convertible debentures issued under the convertible debenture indenture dated July 31, 2020 (the "Indenture") between the Company and Computershare Trust Company of Canada, it has elected to satisfy its obligation to pay an aggregate of C$166,371 in interest accrued on the C$6.71 million convertible debentures by issuing to such debenture holders on the interest payment date of June 30, 2021 an aggregate of 519,910 common shares.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Kontrol Technologies Enters into Agreement to Acquire Building Solutions Company

Acquisition Company to Provide Established Contracted Order Book, Operational Synergies and Growth Opportunities. TORONTO, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Kontrol Technologies Corp. (NEO: KNR) (OTCQB: KNRLF) (FSE: 1K8) ("Kontrol" or the "Company"), a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology, has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of a leading building solutions company (the "Acquisition Company"). The Acquisition Company provides integrated installations of complex heating, cooling, ventilation and building automation systems.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Amarc Enters Exploration Agreement With Three First Nations at JOY Project, BC

Takla, Tsay Keh Dene and Kwadacha Nations signal support for Amarc mineral exploration program. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Amarc Resources Ltd. ('Amarc' or the 'Company') (TSX-V:AHR)(OTCQB:AXREF) announces it has entered into a four-way Exploration Agreement with Takla Nation, Tsay Keh Dene Nation and Kwadacha Nation at its 100%-owned JOY Cu-Au district ('JOY District') in north-central British Columbia ('BC'), within the province's underexplored Toodoggone region.
GamblingPosted by
TheStreet

Golden Matrix Enters Into Distribution Agreement With Fantasma Games AB To Expand Both Companies' Share In The Online Gaming Market

New Casino Games to be Hosted on Company's GM-X and GM-Ag Platforms. LAS VEGAS, NV, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Golden Matrix Group Inc. (OTC: GMGI), a developer and licenser of online gaming platforms, systems and gaming content, today announced it has entered into a distribution agreement with Fantasma Games AB (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: FAGA; Stockholm: FAGA:SS), a leading gambling technology company, to host Fantasma's portfolio of casino betting games and expand both companies' share in the online gaming market worldwide.
Income Taxthewestsidegazette.com

Australian Apex Tax Office Probes Company Transparency

SYDNEY — The Australian tax office has raised AU$13 billion ($9.8 billion) in liabilities since its tax avoidance task force was set up in 2016 to probe big businesses. The Australian Taxation Office is currently working through its “Top 500” program of private businesses that control AU$207 billion ($156 billion) net assets and report around AU$195 billion ($147 billion) in total tax income.
Grand Junction, COthechronicle-news.com

ProStar Announces That It Has Entered Into A Commercial Partnership Agreement With Condux International

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., June 29, 2021 /CNW/ -- ProStar Holdings Inc ("ProStar" or the "Company") (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions®, announced today that the Company has entered into a commercial partnership agreement with Condux International/PRISUM Technologies ("Condux"), the premier manufacturer of underground and overhead cable installation tools and equipment for the fiber and electric power markets. Together, the companies' products and services will create the most advanced installation and management services for the fiber optic and electric power industries.
Marketsbuffalonynews.net

OneSoft Grants Stock Options

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Further to the appointment of R. David Webster to the OneSoft Solutions Inc. (TSXV:OSS)(OTCQB:OSSIF) ('OneSoft') Board of Directors as was announced on June 24, 2021, OneSoft has granted 200,000 stock options to R. David Webster, in accordance with the Company's compensation plan for Directors. The stock options granted have a strike price of $0.56 per share, vest 50% on each of the grant and anniversary dates, and will expire in five years if not exercised.
HealthNews Now Warsaw

SpineCraft And Wishbone Medical Enter Distribution Agreement

SpineCraft LLC, a U.S. medical device company focused on spine deformity and complex spine disorders, and WishBone Medical Inc., a leader in pediatric orthopedic medical devices, Wednesday announced a long-term distribution agreement pursuant to which WishBone will distribute SpineCraft’s ASTRA Spine Deformity System in several U.S. markets — with focus on the pediatric spine deformity segment.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Purepoint Uranium Initiates Drilling at Their Umfreville Project

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today announced the commencement of a drill program at the 100%-owned Umfreville uranium project which lies on the northeastern edge of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan Canada. "We have performed airborne geophysical surveys followed by...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Warrego raises A$50mn for West Australian project

The proceeds will fund work at the West Erregulla gas project. Australian explorer Warrego Energy on June 25 said it had received commitments for a A$50mn ($38mn) two-tranche placement to investors at an offer price of A$0.22/share. The issue price of A$0.22/share represents a 10.2% discount to Warrego’s last closing...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

CAVU Resources, Inc. Announces Name Change, Engages Investment Bank, Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Several Companies, And Schedules Shareholder Call

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAVU Resources, Inc. (OTC: CAVR) follows through on its intention to change its name from CAVU Resources, Inc. to LiveToBeHappy, Inc. The Board of Directors voted to adopt the new name at its quarterly meeting on June 17 th and the company is announcing it will make these changes effective immediately upon filing the appropriate documents with the State of Nevada.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

AmmPower Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Hydrogen One

AmmPower is now positioned to provide on-site production of green hydrogen from ammonia through its novel process. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / AmmPower Corp. (CSE:AMMP)(OTCQB:AMMPF)(FSE:601A) (the 'Company' or 'AmmPower'), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the 'Definitive Agreement') to acquire (the 'Acquisition'), on the terms and conditions set forth in the Definitive Agreement, all of the outstanding share capital of Hydrogen One Technologies Inc. ('Hydro One') which is developing technologies that allow the conversion from green ammonia to green hydrogen, in exchange for 7,000,000 common shares of AmmPower (the 'Consideration Shares').
Industrydallassun.com

TLSS Enters Into Agreement to Acquire Salson Logistics, Inc.

Acquisition Would Anchor Company's Growth Strategy. JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Transportation and Logistics Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink:TLSS) ('TLSS' or the 'Company'), an eCommerce fulfillment service provider, today announced that on June 15, 2021, it entered into a stock purchase agreement to acquire all of the outstanding stock of SalSon Logistics, Inc., a leading third-party logistics company founded in 1960, based in Newark, New Jersey ('SalSon'). The purchase price for the acquisition is $90 million, which based on a multiple of the EBITDA of SalSon, with the consideration payable in the form of $50 million of cash, 19.9% of the Company's then outstanding Common Stock, and $20 million in seller financing.
Metal MiningLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Chaarat Gold enters new investment agreement with Ciftay

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd - gold miner in Armenia and mine developer in Kyrgyz Republic - The gold miner enters into new investment agreement with Turkish construction firm Ciftay Insaat Taahhut ve Ticaret AS. Chaarat will retain 100% ownership of the Tulkubash and Kyzyltash projects, both in the Kyrgyz Republic, with Ã‡iftay becoming a strategic investor in Chaarat. Ã‡iftay will receive a maximum of USD25 million in cash and up to USD17.3 million in new Chaarat shares.