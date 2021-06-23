OneSoft and Advisian Enter Into Teaming Agreement and Initiate First CIM Project with Australian Pipeline Company

AmmPower is now positioned to provide on-site production of green hydrogen from ammonia through its novel process. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / AmmPower Corp. (CSE:AMMP)(OTCQB:AMMPF)(FSE:601A) (the 'Company' or 'AmmPower'), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the 'Definitive Agreement') to acquire (the 'Acquisition'), on the terms and conditions set forth in the Definitive Agreement, all of the outstanding share capital of Hydrogen One Technologies Inc. ('Hydro One') which is developing technologies that allow the conversion from green ammonia to green hydrogen, in exchange for 7,000,000 common shares of AmmPower (the 'Consideration Shares').