Intel veteran Navin Shenoy steps down after 26 years of service

Intel today announced a comprehensive management reshuffle, or in its words, it has made changes in its executive leadership team "to strengthen execution, innovation in critical business areas". One of the most notable changes is that Navin Shenoy, who has been serving as EVP and GM of the Data Platforms Group, and has been at Intel for 26 years, will leave the company next month. Meanwhile, current Intel executives Sandra Rivera and Raja Koduri will each take on new senior leadership roles. Technology industry veterans Nick McKeown (who joined Intel with the acquisition of Barefoot Networks) and Greg Lavender (most recently serving as senior vice president and CTO of VMware) will join the company in full time roles.