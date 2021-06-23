Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

The shape of your hybrid IT environment should not be an accident

By Pat Phelan
diginomica.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hybrid IT environment results from selectively moving some information technology to the cloud while retaining other technology in a noncloud environment (see Leveraging Hybrid IT Now to Power Digital Transformation). This is a fact of life for most established organizations today as they ponder the next move in the evolution of their IT infrastructure. External pressure for business agility and digital transformation often sets the agenda, but CIOs must retain a firm grip on the overall shape of the resulting environment.

diginomica.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hybrid Cloud#Cloud Infrastructure#Data Synchronization#Cloud Technology#Saas#Erp#Aws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Technology
Related
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

How to Overcome Data Security Challenges in Hybrid Multi-Cloud Environment?

According to cloud computing statistics, 74% of enterprises use a hybrid and multi-cloud strategy today. 69% of organizations were planning to use a multi-cloud environment. 62% of public cloud adopters are using more than two cloud environments and platforms. Despite all this, very few businesses optimize their cloud spending, which is why they fail to take full advantage of their cloud infrastructure.
ComputersNetwork World

Accelerate your hybrid transformation

Orchestrating a complex IT estate can be daunting. As organizations attempt to strike a balance between keeping IT services on‑premises and moving to the public cloud, a logical middle ground has emerged—the hybrid cloud. This cloud model combines public and private cloud into one cohesive environment, allowing you to take advantage of pay‑per‑use pricing, the scalability and flexibility of cloud computing, and the security of dedicated hardware.
Businessmartechseries.com

Silverfort and Ping Identity Partner to Unify Risk Based Authentication Across Cloud and Hybrid Environments

Silverfort, the unified identity protection company, announced that it has joined forces with Ping Identity to help customers unify risk analysis of authentication and access attempts across on-premises and multi-cloud environments to detect and prevent identity-based attacks. “Silverfort and Ping Identity partner to unify risk based authentication across cloud and...
SoftwareeWeek

Making the Shift to a Hybrid Work Environment

Contrary to what many believed prior to early 2020, we now know the concept of the home office actually works. This is one of the most important insights of 2020. Granted, its implementation was somewhat ad hoc for most of us, but with systems and processes now in place, hardly anyone will claim that working in a home office is unproductive.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Skybox Security enables proactive vulnerability remediation across hybrid environments

Skybox Security announced new vulnerability prioritization capabilities with prescriptive remediation analysis. Customers can now zero in on specific remediation options that have the greatest impact on reducing exposure to cybersecurity attacks. The new capabilities are the first in a series of upcoming innovations that automate risk scoring and remediation across...
TechnologyDaily Press

Use tech to your advantage in hybrid workplaces

When the pandemic blended our professional and personal lives by forcing many of us to work from home, we learned a valuable lesson about tech. It can be an incredibly useful tool for communicating with colleagues. But when used without care, it can hurt our productivity and our relationships. Now...
TechnologyInfoworld

Hyperconvergence, the hybrid cloud, and your data center

Your data center is at the heart of your business. However, as businesses become increasingly dynamic and distributed, and as server virtualization continues to surge, the technology that powers data centers requires increased agility and scalability. Hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) is one key to making your business more flexible and more able to meet the demands of the cloud.
Technologysuccessfulmeetings.com

How to Use Technology to Enhance Your Hybrid Event Strategy

With the right approach to technology, and technology vendors, planners can extend the impact of their events far beyond the gathering itself. That was among the points discussed during Northstar Meetings Group's recent webinar, "Which Technology Will Benefit Your Events Most Right Now?" The event brought together a pair of thought leaders to discuss how the latest meetings technology can enhance engagement at their events and offer the flexibility to connect with an audience whether it's in-person, virtual or a blend of the two.
Technologyscmagazine.com

Secure your cloud environment for long-term success

The pandemic has accelerated major corporate changes, like a shift to remote work and the adoption of digital workspaces, each introducing its own set of security challenges. For the most part, businesses have overcome these growing pains over the last year-or-so, but there are still larger organizational changes happening behind the scenes with even larger security implications.
Boulder, COCU Boulder News & Events

Stay organized in a hybrid work environment with OIT’s new guide

As many individuals adjust to working both in person and remotely, as well as interacting with colleagues in various locations, the Office of Information Technology (OIT) has rolled out recommendations on how to manage new approaches to a variety of tools, equipment, formats and more. To develop the guidance, OIT...
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
Maryland Reporter

Top 5 Traps to Avoid When Effectively Manage your Hybrid Workforce

We are witnessing the swift advancements in the tech industry, making it possible for Workspaces to extend digitally. Besides, the office workspace of companies, including SMEs or large corporates, demands an efficient Hybrid Workforce. The Hybrid workforce incorporates the employees working remotely, combined with on-site office ones. It has engendered the exigency of employing the admixture of top-tier technology with a meticulously explored course of action.
Softwaresecuritymagazine.com

4 things to know to secure your new kubernetes environment

Security professionals are challenged with securing physical devices, networks, cloud, BYOD, IOT and against internal and external threats. Now you are being asked to secure Kubernetes. Another technology your DevOps teams need—but you aren’t sure where to start. In a webinar on July 20, 2 P.M. ET, Fairwinds President Kendall...
Career Development & Advicedixonpilot.com

Ways To Improve Your Warehouse Work Environment

A warehouse with a healthy workplace environment is more likely to function like a well-oiled machine. If your employees aren’t happy while they’re on the job, efficiency can suffer along with their accuracy. Because warehouse work is arduous, you may need to get creative to raise the bar on workplace positivity there. Start thinking of some ways to improve your warehouse work environment so that your employees will feel more motivated while they’re going through their usual grind.
Marketsdiginomica.com

New routes to the edge - different approaches emerge for the packaged functionality market

Meet Kalray, a spin-off from French Government-funded research organization, CEA, and the latest player to join Intel in the packaged edge functionality market. Kalray broke cover at a recent online Technology Live briefing as a fab-less semiconductor operation that has come up with a new chip architecture, MPPA, and sub-system packaging model to target both cloud and emerging edge computing applications.
Fort Wayne, INfwbusiness.com

July 2 - Core BTS acquires Aptera Software Inc.

Core BTS, an award-winning IT and managed services provider, announced June 23 the acquisition of Aptera Software, a Fort Wayne-based software development company specializing in the Microsoft stack. The Aptera acquisition further advances Core BTS’s application development and modernization capabilities, particularly on Microsoft Azure, enhancing Core BTS’ ability to meet the accelerating client demand for modern application solutions as part of holistic digital transformation, according to a Core BTS news release.
TechnologyElectronic Engineering Times

SensiML and Microchip Technology Partner on Smart Edge IoT Applications

Article By : SensiML Corp. SensiML has partnered with Microchip Technology to simplify the development of AI code for smart industrial, consumer, and IoT applications. SensiML Corp. has partnered with Microchip Technology Inc. to simplify the development of artificial intelligence (AI) code for smart industrial, consumer, and commercial edge Internet-of-Things (IoT) applications. This partnership enables embedded developers using Microchip Technology’s microcontrollers and the powerful MPLAB X IDE tool suite to quickly and easily add intelligence to their new or legacy designs with SensiML’s Analytics Toolkit.
Cell Phonesvmware.com

Five reasons why Horizon Apps should replace your legacy app publishing environment

This post is co-authored by Gabe Knuth and Cris Lau. VMware has a long history with VDI, dating back to the very beginning of what has come to be a revolutionary force in end-user computing. That makes sense, since virtual machines is kind of our thing, but with such a strong VDI pedigree, it’s easy to overlook our excellent app publishing technology. Today, I wanted to take some time to highlight some of the most notable aspects of Horizon Apps.
Technologybiometricupdate.com

Assa Abloy integrates Precise Biometrics’ YOUNiQ for touchless facility access

Precise Biometrics‘ YOUNiQ face biometrics have been integrated with Assa Abloy ARX by the Group’s Opening Solutions business to provide touchless access control for facilities. The new partners’ integration combines a popular open source access with Precise’s biometric identification software to enhance the convenience and security of access control systems,...