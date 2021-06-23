The shape of your hybrid IT environment should not be an accident

With the right approach to technology, and technology vendors, planners can extend the impact of their events far beyond the gathering itself. That was among the points discussed during Northstar Meetings Group's recent webinar, "Which Technology Will Benefit Your Events Most Right Now?" The event brought together a pair of thought leaders to discuss how the latest meetings technology can enhance engagement at their events and offer the flexibility to connect with an audience whether it's in-person, virtual or a blend of the two.