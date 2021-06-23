The shape of your hybrid IT environment should not be an accident
A hybrid IT environment results from selectively moving some information technology to the cloud while retaining other technology in a noncloud environment (see Leveraging Hybrid IT Now to Power Digital Transformation). This is a fact of life for most established organizations today as they ponder the next move in the evolution of their IT infrastructure. External pressure for business agility and digital transformation often sets the agenda, but CIOs must retain a firm grip on the overall shape of the resulting environment.diginomica.com