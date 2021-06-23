Damiano David loved makeup "immediately"

Harry Styles may have sent the internet spiraling in recent years with his perfect manicure and delicate pearls, but David Yi is here to remind us that Babylonian army officials carried personal manicure kits with them centuries before he ever graced the stage. In Pretty Boys, Yi’s new book, the skincare expert-turned-beauty journalist traces the legacy of cultural figures who have defied the boundaries of gender expression through makeup across cultures and over centuries. In honor of the book’s release, the Korean-American writer hit pause on his Pride festivities to answer a few questions for us, and to show off a couple of beauty looks (created in collaboration with makeup artist Cristina Montemayor) in celebration of pretty boys everywhere. — MEGAN HULLANDER.