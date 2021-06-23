Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Damiano David loved makeup "immediately"

By Celebretainment
deltanews.tv
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDamiano David fell in love with makeup "immediately". The 'Eurovision Song Contest' winner reunited with presenter Nikkie de Jager for a makeover where he discussed his passion for beauty products after his bandmate Victoria De Angelis introduced him to makeup. He said in a video clip: “I didn’t know make-up...

www.deltanews.tv
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Makeup Artists#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesVogue

Olivia Rodrigo Wears The Ultimate ’90s Party Dress To Her “Sour Prom”

If there’s one thing Olivia Rodrigo knows how to get right, it’s an impeccable reference. Whether it’s harking back to the confessional lyrics and scuzzy guitars of her musical heroes like Alanis Morissette and Fiona Apple; the nods to Jennifer’s Body and Japanese horror Audition in her Petra Collins-directed “good 4 u” video; or even her homage to Courtney Love’s 1994 Hole album Live Through This in the promo shots for the “Sour Prom” concert film she debuted this week, Rodrigo always hits the bullseye.
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Sexy Singles — Independent In Hollywood!

Make way for these sexy singles that have headed into this summer solo!. Stars such as Khloe Kardashian, Colton Underwood, and La La Anthony are only a few of the stars to name that are on the market and clearly have a lot to offer … and we’re sharing with you all the best pics that these celebs have posted!
Beauty & FashionRefinery29

Ariana Grande Chopped Off Her Iconic Ponytail

Ariana Grande just said goodbye to her signature accessory: the super-high ponytail. One month after her wedding to Dalton Gomez, Grande debuted the newlywed haircut no one saw coming: a blunt, shoulder-skimming lob. The "Positions" singer revealed her new hair in a discreet Instagram post — which she shared on...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Cardi B Laughs At Daughter Kulture, 2, As She Pouts In The Corner In A Blue Tutu — Watch

Kulture is so not having it in mom Cardi B’s hilarious new video. This is a no pouting zone. Cardi B shared a new video on Instagram on July 1 that showed daughter Kulture, 2, sullen in an extravagant blue tutu. The “WAP” rapper, 28, responded accordingly: with laughter — and little Kulture was so not amused. Donned in a Cinderella-blue tutu and the cutest double pigtail buns, Kulture did her best to ignore her cackling mom, but eventually responded with an annoyed face.
Celebritiescoloradomusic.org

Olivia Rodrigo Accused of Plagiarism by Courtney Love and Others

Photo: Olivia Rodrigo – from her website | By Ben Beaumont-Thomas, The Guardian | Olivia Rodrigo has been accused by Courtney Love and others of plagiarism in her artwork and a music video. Artwork for Sour Prom, which has similarities to Hole album Live Through This, criticized as ‘rude’ and ‘bad form’ by Love.
CelebritiesComplex

Jim Jones Challenges Instagram Haters Roasting Size of His Legs

Jim Jones has a challenge for everyone making fun of his legs. The Dipset MC hopped on Instagram earlier this week to post a video of him doing pull-ups, and of course, Instagram had some fun with it. Many commented on the post claiming that the rapper’s legs were disproportionate to his upper body, with some saying he must’ve missed a few leg days.
MusicMarietta Daily Journal

Rita Ora is back with a pop banger in You For Me

Rita Ora and Sigala have released their hotly-awaited new single, 'You For Me'. The pair's new song is co-written by pop provocateur Charli XCX. Sigala said: “I’m so excited to release this track with the incredible Rita Ora. “This track was co-written by pop genius Charli XCX, it’s euphoric, it’s...
Theater & Dancethatgrapejuice.net

Rita Ora Announces Sigala Collaboration ‘You For Me’

For, fresh from her dalliance with Dance on the ‘BANG’ EP, the chart-topper has teamed with Sigala for brand new single ‘You For Me.’. The 30-year-old songstress and the DJ jointly announced the track, which drops on July 2. Speaking on the release, Ora said:. “Who’s ready for summer?! I’m...
CelebritiesHelloGiggles

Paris Jackson Added a Peekaboo Layer of Green Under Her Blonde Hair

Paris Jackson exudes rockstar energy, and her latest hair change only adds to her overall vibe. While the musician, actress, and model has kept her hair pretty consistent over the past few years—rocking dirty blonde, shaggy locks that suit her style well—she recently decided to add some color to the mix. Seen in an Instagram photo posted by her stylist, Jackson is now sporting an under-layer of emerald green hair, making her already effortlessly cool beachy waves look even cooler.
Worldverywellfamily.com

Lilibet Baby Name Meaning

Prince Harry and Megan Markle welcomed the newest addition to their family on June 4, 2021: Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. The unique first name pays homage to Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. Queen Elizabeth has held the nickname Lilibet since she was a child. It came about as a result of how...
Behind Viral VideosAdWeek

TikTok and Spotify Team Up With Makeup Brand MAC Using AR to Inspire 'Self-Love'

Technology is powering the ability for consumers to try before they buy like never before, and in the world of cosmetics that form of product testing is becoming entertainment. As a result, Estée Lauder-owned makeup brand M·A·C has begun a digital campaign across TikTok and Spotify to promote its new Love Me Liquid Lipcolor, allowing users in the U.K. to test and play with colors they like best before making a purchase and record a video message of self-expression to share.
Celebritiesdaytimeconfidential.com

Days of Our Lives Legend Philece Sampler Dead at 67

Former Days of Our Lives star Philece Sampler has died at age 67. Her longtime friend and fellow actor Nelson Aspen (ex-Albert, Search for Tomorrow) announced the sad news on his Instagram account. Aspen stated that the actress passed away just shy of her 68th birthday from a heart attack.
Makeupinterviewmagazine.com

David Yi on Masculinity, Makeup, and Why Pretty Boys Do It Better

Harry Styles may have sent the internet spiraling in recent years with his perfect manicure and delicate pearls, but David Yi is here to remind us that Babylonian army officials carried personal manicure kits with them centuries before he ever graced the stage. In Pretty Boys, Yi’s new book, the skincare expert-turned-beauty journalist traces the legacy of cultural figures who have defied the boundaries of gender expression through makeup across cultures and over centuries. In honor of the book’s release, the Korean-American writer hit pause on his Pride festivities to answer a few questions for us, and to show off a couple of beauty looks (created in collaboration with makeup artist Cristina Montemayor) in celebration of pretty boys everywhere. — MEGAN HULLANDER.