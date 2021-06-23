Oracle greases the skids to speed cloud adoption with new rewards program

“Beware Greeks bearing gifts” is a cautionary axiom that applies to any situation where a suitor (or vendor) seems to be offering something for nothing. Although customers might not see it as a Trojan Horse, Oracle’s cloud competitors should view its new rewards program as a promotional incursion on their turf. Although the program seems innocuous enough — cash (on OCI spending) for credit (on application support) scheme long employed by credit card companies, airlines and grocery stores — given Oracle’s continued dominance of enterprise databases and adjacent markets, the program could tip the balance as organizations consider migrating on-premises systems to a cloud platform.