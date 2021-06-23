Cancel
Charge Enterprises to Present at Singular Research Summer Solstice Webinar

dallassun.com
 11 days ago

Presentation on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 1:45 PM ET. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ('Charge' or 'the Company'), connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure and charging, announced today that it will present virtually at the upcoming Singular Research Summer Solstice Webinar event on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 1:45 PM ET. Founder and CEO Andrew Fox will give the presentation.

Energy Industrydallassun.com

Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces Joint Venture with Premiere Empire Energy to Install Electronic Charging Stations

Premiere Empire Energy Provides EV Charging Management Solutions Including Customer Services Issues. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK:GSFI) ('the Company') (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com ), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, today announced that it has entered into a joint venture with Premiere Empire Energy, LLC, ('Premiere') to provide electric charging stations to both company's clients.
Medical & Biotechdallassun.com

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC announces Corporate Presentation

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments for deadly blood diseases, is pleased to announce that a new corporate presentation is available at http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0316E_1-2021-7-2.pdf. Enquiries:. About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc. Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals is a publicly traded company...
Jacksonville, FLdallassun.com

Fuse Science, Inc. Shareholder Update and Announcement of Kustomeroo

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Fuse Science, Inc.(OTC PINK:DROP), The company is pleased to announce Kustomeroo is coming as part of Fuse Science, Inc (DROP). David Delke founder of Kustomeroo will work to keep everyone updated via formal channels as well as Twitter @daviddelke, @kustomeroo and https://kustomeroo.com . The company will have an investor and shareholder event on Twitch https://www.twitch.tv/kustomeroo on Wednesday, July 21st at 6pm (EST) to discuss future partnerships along with product roadmap and long term vision of the company.
Cancerdallassun.com

Angle PLC announces Issue of Equity

GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, announces that following the exercise of employee options, it has issued and allotted 48,333 new Ordinary shares of £0.10 each ('New Ordinary Shares') in the Company. The New Ordinary Shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in the Company.
Financial Reportsdallassun.com

Major Shareholder Announcement - Redelivery of Lent Shares

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Linkfire (STO:LINKFI) With reference to regulatory release 'Major shareholder announcement and share lending arrangement' dated 28 June 2021, Linkfire A/S, CVR. no. 35835431, (the 'Company') hereby announces that it has received the following notification according to the Danish Capital Markets Act section 38 regarding the existing direct and indirect major shareholders' holding of shares in the Company. The information contained in this press release is based on a share capital of the Company amounting to 57,785,439 shares, each with a nominal value of DKK 0.01.
Businessdallassun.com

Delta Announces AGM Results

KINGSTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Delta Resources Limited ('Delta' or 'the Company') (TSX-V:DLTA) (OTC PINK:DTARF) (FRANKFURT:6G01) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders held on Monday, June 28, 2021. Shareholders voted in favour of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and Management.
Businessdallassun.com

How smart digital agencies are helping brands

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): 'Content is the new currency for brands' is a saying that has been picking up pace recently. The power of content increased manifold when businesses were forced to switch to the digital mode for survival. This is what made organizations across domains realize that...
Architecturedataversity.net

DAS Webinar: Enterprise Architecture vs. Data Architecture

To view just the slides from this presentation, click here>>. Enterprise Architecture (EA) provides a visual blueprint of the organization, and shows key interrelationships between data, process, applications, and more. By abstracting these assets in a graphical view, it’s possible to see key interrelationships, particularly as they relate to data and its business impact across the organization. Join us for a discussion on how data architecture is a key component of an overall enterprise architecture for enhanced business value and success.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

HPE acquires Zerto to expand HPE GreenLake cloud data services

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Zerto in a transaction valued at $374 million. This acquisition expands HPE GreenLake and continues to deliver on HPE Storage’s shift to a cloud-native, software-defined data services business. “Data is now the most critical asset,”...
BusinessPosted by
The Press

Tech Mahindra Announces Partnership with TAC Security to Enable Next-Gen Enterprise Security of Customers Globally

SAN FRANCISCO, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tech Mahindra, a leading digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services, today announced partnership with TAC Security, the global leader of risk & vulnerability management, to enable next-generation enterprise security for customers globally. The partnership will leverage artificial intelligence and user-friendly analytics to help measure, prioritize, and mitigate vulnerabilities across the entire IT stack.
Marketsdallassun.com

Non-Fungible Defi (NFD): The Best of NFT and Defi in One Platform

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / Recently, Non-Fungible DeFi (NFD) launches the best Non-Fungible DeFi protocol with one of the highest yield farming in the industry. Non Fungible Tokens (NFT) hype this bull season has exceeded and overshadowed most of the phenomenon. Every bull cycle a new use case from the crypto world attracts global attention and NFT was the one this bull season. It had attracted the attention of mainstream celebrities, sports superstars, musicians, and artists alike. Mainstream artists and celebrities are ditching traditional auction houses to go the NFT way. Similarly, Defi is another crypto use case that has soared in popularity within one year of launch and turned into a multi-billion dollar industry because of the passive income opportunities that it offers. Non-Fungible Defi (NFD) is a new coming of age platform that combines the best of the NFT marketplace and defi opportunities in a secure network.
Healthdallassun.com

SANUWAVE Health Provides Business Update

SUWANEE, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB:SNWV), a leading provider of next-generation wound care products has announced that as of July 2, 2021 the company's shares will no longer be traded on the OTCQB due to failure to timely file quarterly financials with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The shares will commence trading on the pink sheets under the symbol SNWV.
EconomyThrive Global

Andrew Fox of Charge Enterprises: “Never give up”

Never give up. I was first told these three words at a young age, but it has stuck with me throughout my life. Never giving up means, in this case, when starting a business, you have to be putting in more effort if you want to succeed, and while everyone is sleeping, you are working. You do not quit when it is tough; you persevere and always keep a positive mindset.
Softwareatlantanews.net

Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom with Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., Dell EMC, DataCore Software

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Outlook to 2026". A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Server Storage Area Network (SAN) market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Healthphennd.org

Webinar: Improving African Immigrant Health Through Research and Action – Jun 30

African immigrants in the United States are one of the fastest-growing immigrant communities. Too often their experiences are lumped in with the experiences of US-born Black Americans. Because of language, culture, the impact of migration, and other factors, African immigrants have needs and stories distinctively different from US-born Black Americans. This discussion will provide an overview of African immigrant health. It will also seek to highlight current research and increase awareness of the need for community-led research that supports service delivery and advocacy.
Technologyaithority.com

DSP Group And Alango Announce Availability Of The Extended Voice Communication Package On The DBMD7 Processor

Hardware and software technology combination allows rapid development of full-featured, high-performance, multi-microphone voice conferencing solutions. DSP Group, Inc. a leading global provider of wireless and voice-processing chipset solutions for converged communications, and Alango Technologies, a leading developer and licensor of front-end voice enhancement technologies, today announced the availability of Alango’s Extended Voice Communication Package (eVCP) on DSP Group’s DBMD7 SmartVoice processor. The combination allows providers of high-performance voice conferencing systems to quickly develop solutions for a rapidly evolving unified communications market that demands the best in voice clarity and system flexibility.
Logan, UTusu.edu

Webinar: TIAA Updates presented by HUB International

Starting July 29, 2021, all TIAA accounts will feature new investment options, increased fee transparency, new accounts, and new loan features. Representatives from HUB International, an outside consulting firm, will provide an overview of the changes, key dates to remember and tips for building and managing your own investment allocation in your retirement accounts.