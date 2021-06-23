Charge Enterprises to Present at Singular Research Summer Solstice Webinar
Presentation on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 1:45 PM ET. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / Charge Enterprises Inc. (OTC PINK:CRGE), ('Charge' or 'the Company'), connecting people everywhere with communications, infrastructure and charging, announced today that it will present virtually at the upcoming Singular Research Summer Solstice Webinar event on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 1:45 PM ET. Founder and CEO Andrew Fox will give the presentation.