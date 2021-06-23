Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Powerful new Alzheimer’s treatment could overwhelm Medicare budget

KHOU
KHOU
 11 days ago
A new medication has led to a major breakthrough in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, but there are concerns the hefty price tag may put stress on the current Medicare system. Let's connect the dots. It's called Adulhelm. According to Alzheimer News Today, the drug is the first treatment approved...

