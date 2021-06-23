nDivision Wins $2 Million in Government Managed Services Contracts Through its Fortune 50 Global Solutions Partner

The global data center containment solution market is estimated to be valued around US$ 500 Mn in 2020, and is anticipated to surpass US$ 2 Bn by the end of the forecast period of 2020-2030. The COVID-19 pandemic will fuel demand for data center containment solutions in the future, owing to rise in Internet usage that has necessitated the need for more data centers. This has resulted in investments in data centers from large enterprises. This, in turn, is anticipated to create significant opportunities for players in the data center containment solution market space.