nDivision Wins $2 Million in Government Managed Services Contracts Through its Fortune 50 Global Solutions Partner
Award is in Addition to nDivision's Recently Announced 3-year Multi-Million Dollar Managed Services Contract through its $90B Fortune 50 Partner. DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / nDivision Inc. (OTCQB:NDVN), a leader in providing SaaS-based IT Managed Services using proprietary Intelligent Automation to replace human labor, announced today that it has been awarded two separate government IT Managed Services contracts as part of its strategic partnership with a $90B Fortune 50 Global Solutions company. The contracts are expected to generate $2 million of revenue for nDivision over the next five years.www.dallassun.com