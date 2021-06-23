Prince William and Kate Middleton Told Friends They "See No Point in Talking to Harry"
Kay, so update on Prince William and Prince Harry's ongoing tension: looks like the brothers did not end up meeting to smooth things over after their grandfather Prince Philip's funeral in April. Royal author Robert Lacey, who's also a historical consultant for Netflix's The Crown, just dropped an updated version of his dramatically-titled book Battle of the Brothers and revealed that Prince William and Kate Middleton feared that any convos with Harry would be leaked.www.cosmopolitan.com