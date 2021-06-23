Prince William and Kate Middleton Told Friends They "See No Point in Talking to Harry"

All eyes will be on Prince William and Prince Harry at the long-awaited unveiling of the statue of Princess Diana on the grounds of Kensington Palace on Thursday, July 1, marking what would have been their mother's 60th birthday. This will be the first time in well over a year that the brothers have stood together at any official engagement and the first time they've seen each other in two-and-a-half months, since they were spotted briefly talking after Prince Philip's funeral in mid-April.