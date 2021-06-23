Cancel
Celebrities

Prince William and Kate Middleton Told Friends They "See No Point in Talking to Harry"

By Mehera Bonner
Cosmopolitan
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKay, so update on Prince William and Prince Harry's ongoing tension: looks like the brothers did not end up meeting to smooth things over after their grandfather Prince Philip's funeral in April. Royal author Robert Lacey, who's also a historical consultant for Netflix's The Crown, just dropped an updated version of his dramatically-titled book Battle of the Brothers and revealed that Prince William and Kate Middleton feared that any convos with Harry would be leaked.

