Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amdocs Serves 5G Value Plane With Full Range Of Monetization Solutions Enabling Service Providers To Play Central Role In 5G Ecosystem

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

ST. LOUIS, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (DOX) - Get Report, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced its integrated set of charging and policy functions, managed by a central catalog, to serve the 5G Value Plane, allowing service providers to play a central role in the emerging 5G, cloud and edge ecosystem.

The 5G Value Plane acts as a powerful and distributed "5G brain," empowering the seamless integration of business, IT, enterprises and partners with the 5G network. This allows service providers to become more than a connectivity provider and drive premium 5G service offerings while enabling new non-linear business models such as B2B2X, network-as-a-service (NaaS), private enterprise networks (PEN) and IoT.

The potential of 5G for service providers lies in the opportunity to dynamically leverage new 5G network assets and tailor them to enable innovative next-generation business relationships and experiences across consumer, enterprise and IoT markets, while continuously ensuring performance. Shifting from an infrastructure to platform mindset in order to leverage service provider assets for 5G monetization, the integrated Amdocs solutions serving the 5G Value Plane encompass charging (CHF) and policy (PCF) functions managed by a centralized, business-driven catalog, as well as an AI-powered network data and analytics function (NWDAF) and enhanced API exposure through the network exposure function (NEF). Technology bridging is included to ensure reverse compatibility, investment protection and key function rationalization for previous network generations. This is designed to permit the best possible experiences as users and devices drift on and off 5G networks in real-world conditions.

The 5G Value Plane also empowers service providers to adopt public cloud business models in their network, supporting on-demand, real-time consumption of a wide range of resources and services, with innovative pricing and real-time exposure, designed to open new revenue streams for service providers, enabling the development of new multi-party business models and improving their ability to monetize the 5G network.

In a recent research paper 1, Frost & Sullivan noted: "5G will create completely new markets, and CSPs that are prepared will see dramatic revenue increases. With Amdocs 5G monetization solutions serving the 5G Value Plane, CSPs can offer unique network capabilities that support 5G applications and monetize 5G based on the value of the connection. In addition to the 5G Value Plane, the Amdocs CES21 customer experience suite for CSPs addresses a host of essential 5G functions to deliver 5G as a true platform."

"Now that 5G networks are being deployed worldwide, service providers are focusing on the new monetization opportunities that 5G presents. When upgrading their mobile cores, service providers will have to explore not only how to make 5G work, but how to monetize it in innovative ways, enabling new services and completely new business models," said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president, Media, Network and Technology, Amdocs. "This approach will require a very tight link and exposure from the business/application/service level, down to the dynamic programmable network - making sure end users get the exact performance they paid for. This is precisely where the 5G Value Plane, powered by Amdocs' monetization solutions, comes into play."

Supporting Resources

  • Learn more about the 5G Value Plane
  • Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company's website
  • Subscribe to Amdocs' RSS Feed and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs' purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 27,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 filed on December 14, 2020 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 on February 16, 2021 and for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 on May 24, 2021.

Media Contacts:

Jeff Barak

Amdocs Public Relations

Tel: +972 (0)52 645 3637

E-mail: Jeff.Barak@amdocs.com

Emily Holt

PAN Communications for Amdocs

Email: Amdocs@pancomm.com

1 Growth opportunities in 5G: Amdocs introduces the 5G Value Plane

Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
722
Followers
28K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Service Assurance#5g#Monetization#Public Relations#St Louis#Naas#Pcf#Nwdaf#Api#Nef#Frost Sullivan#Twitter#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Facebook
Related
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

HPE acquires Zerto to expand HPE GreenLake cloud data services

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Zerto in a transaction valued at $374 million. This acquisition expands HPE GreenLake and continues to deliver on HPE Storage’s shift to a cloud-native, software-defined data services business. “Data is now the most critical asset,”...
Computersthefastmode.com

Anritsu, Spirent Unveil Solution to Test 5G Video Quality

Anritsu this week announced availability of a new solution for evaluating the video quality of 5G devices. This lab-based solution was developed in partnership with Spirent Communications, and leverages the strengths of Anritsu’s SmartStudio NR Network Simulator and Spirent’s Umetrix Video software, providing the world’s first integrated 5G video quality system.
Technologythefastmode.com

5G Service Reaches 1,662 Cities Worldwide, Report Finds

Viavi Solutions has released a new research demonstrating the accelerating pace at which 5G is growing, with coverage extending to an additional four countries and 301 cities worldwide since the beginning of this year. The new total — 1,662 cities across 65 countries — represents an increase of more than...
Softwareaithority.com

Quantiphi To Enable 5G Edge Solutions For Enterprises With Google Cloud

Quantiphi, in partnership with Google Cloud, will deploy intelligent video analytics and low-latency Edge AI solutions enabling smart surveillance, improved customer experience and intelligent operations for 5G service providers and their enterprise customers. Quantiphi, an award-winning AI-first digital transformation engineering company, announced that it will be an Independent Software Vendor...
Softwarethefastmode.com

HPE Expands 5G Portfolio with Automated 5G Management Solution

HPE this week announced a new 5G software solution that adds fully integrated automated management to HPE’s existing 5G portfolio. The solution includes HPE 5G Automated Assurance and a new 5G capability for HPE Service Director, which together simplify the management of 5G networks and reduce deployment risks through a zero-touch, closed-loop system. The new automation software monitors and orchestrates the network functions, infrastructure, slices and services, automatically acting on issues detected to secure service continuity. The software is pre-integrated with HPE’s open 5G solutions, including the HPE 5G Core Stack, as well as leveraging open-source technologies and offering open APIs to integrate with multi-vendor deployments.
Technologyaithority.com

Airspan Networks Expands Its 5G Solutions Portfolio To Meet Growing Demand For CBRS, Cable Operators And Private Networks Markets

Solutions with feature-rich software to provide network densification, capacity enhancements. All feature Airspan’s Open RAN software platform, connecting to its portfolio of outdoor and indoor equipment, on both sub 6 GHz and mmWave spectrum bands. Airspan Networks Inc. (“Airspan”), which provides ground-breaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G network solutions,...
Technologyeverythingrf.com

Keysight Showcases 5G Technology to Facilitate Rapid Development of O-RAN Solutions at MWC21

At Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2021 (MWC 21) this week, Keysight Technologies showcased their 5G technology that speeds up development of virtualized open radio access network (O-RAN) architectures and delivery of wireless broadband services. 5G new radio (NR) has entered its second phase with the finalization of 3GPP Release 16 (Rel-16), a growing adoption of open RAN interfaces, as well as a surge in investments in private 5G networks and industrial internet of things (IIoT) deployments.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services Market May Set New Growth Story | T-Systems, Ensono, Zensar Technologies

2020-2025 Global Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services Market Report - Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19) is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Accenture, Zensar Technologies, Capgemini, Fujitsu, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Ensono, T-Systems, NTT Group, Atos, IBM, Wipro, Orange Business Services & Infosys.
Technologythefastmode.com

NXP, Jio Collaborate to Implement 5G NR O-RAN Small Cell Solution

NXP Semiconductors and Jio Platforms, a subsidiary of RIL this week announced a collaboration to implement a 5G NR O-RAN small cell solution that incorporates NXP’s Layerscape family of multicore processors. The combined solution will power new RAN networks that will deliver high performance, enabling a wide range of 5G...
Businessthefastmode.com

Orange to Launch Europe’s First 5G SA Fully E2E Cloud Network

Orange on Wednesday announced its plan to launch Europe’s first 5G Stand Alone (SA) fully end-to-end cloud network. The experimental network, launching in Lannion, France, in July will act as a blue-print for the next generation of more efficient and agile networks as Orange moves towards a ‘zero touch network’ and continues to differentiate and lead through the quality of experience offered to its customers.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Telecom Market Is Booming Worldwide | ATAndT, Verizon, China Mobile, NTT, Deutsche Telekom

It's very difficult times ahead for human-kind for we are fighting two pandemics simultaneously. Health & Economy. Salute to all healthcare professionals across the globe, who have dived headfirst selflessly into this tough battle to keep us breathing. We at JCMR, on the other hand, are fighting the "battle to save industry sectors and companies therein from a literal meltdown". With critical supply and demand lines severely impaired, we have deployed on war-footing our research folks, industry consultants, SMEs and vertical evangelists to aid CxOs across the globe in doing whatever it takes to help them keep their lights on in this difficult hour. The battle is just starting to heat up… even In this situation our research team managed to gather latest information about Global Telecom Market report while evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global Telecom Market Report.
BusinessLight Reading

Sixty operators and vendors achieve MEF 3.0 certification

While most of us would consider putting on jeans and brushing our hair as plenty productive during a pandemic, MEF's members are clearly overachievers as over 60 service providers and vendors are now MEF 3.0 certified. MEF says certifications are up 75% since May 2020 among service providers – of...
Softwarebostonnews.net

Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom with Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., Dell EMC, DataCore Software

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market Outlook to 2026". A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Server Storage Area Network (SAN) market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Server Storage Area Network (SAN) Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

IoT in Utilities Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | IBM, Telit, Trilliant, Rayven

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of IoT in Utilities Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "IoT in Utilities Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global IoT in Utilities market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the IoT in Utilities Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Technologymobileworldlive.com

ZTE and China Mobile jointly win “Future Network Leading Innovative Scientific and Technological Achievement” award

PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation and China Mobile have been awarded the “Future Network Leading Innovative Scientific and Technological Achievement” award for their “ITU-T MTN Based Deterministic Slicing Network” at the fifth Future Network Development Conference held in Nanjing, China. SPN(Slicing Packet Network)/MTN(Metro Transport Network) is originally proposed by China Moible,...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Hytera Launches 4G & 5G Solutions to Serve the MNO and Vertical Industry Markets

SHENZHEN, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 1, 2021-- Hytera has introduced its new 4G/5G portfolio including its industry-leading HyXG O-RAN solution. HyXG forms a key part of Hytera’s total solution aimed at serving the MNO and vertical industry markets. It comprises DU board, O-BBU and a high-end Edge-Node. The online launch event was held on 29 June 2021 to coincide with MWC Barcelona 2021.
Businessaithority.com

Accenture Named A Leader In The 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant For Oracle Cloud Applications Services, Worldwide

Accenture was named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Cloud Applications Services, Worldwide. For the third consecutive year, Accenture has been named a Leader in the Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Oracle Cloud Applications Services, Worldwide,” the global research and advisory firm’s annual assessment of Oracle Cloud Applications (OCA) service providers.
Technologyaithority.com

Corero Network Security and Juniper Networks to Provide Critical DDoS Protection Solution to Plusnet GmbH

Corero Network Security plc, a leading provider of real-time, automatic Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) cyber defense solutions, and Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, team up to provide Plusnet, an organization offering communications and network services to 25,000 businesses in Germany, with their joint DDoS Protection Solution to protect its infrastructure, business and customers within seconds of a DDoS attack.