Communications Service Providers Around The World Are Choosing Amdocs To Launch ESIM-Enabled Devices

ST. LOUIS, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (DOX) - Get Report, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, announced today the rapid business momentum of its cloud-based, award-winning eSIM platform, as well as new capabilities for service providers across the globe. Worldwide, Amdocs has been awarded 12 new projects across 10 countries in recent months, including an eSIM for enterprise solution for a European service provider. Amdocs also delivered a successful go-live for a significant Asia-Pacific service provider, which launched eSIM for Apple devices, such as MacBook, iPhones and Apple Watches.

Amdocs' eSIM platform enables service providers to offer digital experiences to any eSIM-enabled device, a new technology and ability in high demand recently due to the global pandemic. The software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution has pre-integrated access to a wide range of original equipment manufacturers' (OEM) products and eSIM database vendors. At the same time, OEMs can reach the most extensive cellular consumer base worldwide.

The Amdocs Entitlement Server, which authenticates and provisions rich communication services (RCS) entitlements for devices including Apple, has also evolved to include additional use cases and support new operating systems such as Wear OS. It now also integrates to external applications such as mobile device management (MDM) and enterprise mobility management (EMM), carrier app, eSIM enablement for enhanced digital experiences, and more.

Gil Rosen, chief marketing officer at Amdocs and Division President of amdocs:next, said: "The pandemic era continues to accelerate the digitization of services across the board, and eSIM provides a great opportunity for service providers to onboard customers in a quick and efficient manner for all types of connected services, from traditional devices to smart watches, laptops, health monitors and other IoT devices and services. The departure from the physical paradigm also opens up a whole new set of customer services and experiences from health care to education, to agriculture and industry through to entertainment and sports that have become table stakes for consumers and business alike. Service providers around the world are seeing the benefits of Amdocs' already built solution, allowing them to save time and monetize experiences on devices from Apple, Samsung, Microsoft, Google and more, through a SaaS, pay-as-you-grow model."

The new deployments of Amdocs' eSIM platform follow the successful rollout at other notable service providers, including Vivo, one of the most significant operations in Brazil, Telefónica Movistar Chile, Cellcom and Pelephone. In addition, several other eSIM platform projects have either been completed or are underway at operators in North and Latin America, Asia Pacific and EMEA.

Supporting Resources

  • Learn more about Amdocs' eSIM solution
  • Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company's website
  • Subscribe to Amdocs' RSS Feed and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs' purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 27,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 filed on December 14, 2020 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 on February 16, 2021 and for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 on May 24, 2021.

Media Contacts:Jeff BarakAmdocs Public RelationsTel: +972 (0)52 645 3637E-mail: Jeff.Barak@amdocs.com

Paul CampbellBabel PR for AmdocsTel: +44 (0)20 7434 5552E-mail: paul@babelpr.com

