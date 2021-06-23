Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Century Communities Sets Date For Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) - Get Report, a leading national homebuilder, today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. A conference call will be held that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, 3:00 p.m. Mountain time, to review the Company's second quarter results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

Webcast:

The conference call will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.centurycommunities.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time:Domestic: 1-877-451-6152International: 1-201-389-0879

Conference Call Playback:Domestic: 1-844-512-2921International: 1-412-317-6671Pass code: 13720705The playback can be accessed through August 28, 2021.

About Century Communities:

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS) - Get Report is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210623005305/en/

Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
722
Followers
28K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Century Communities#Company#Parkway Title#Ihl Home Insurance Agency#Inspire Home Loan#Businesswire Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Marketing
Related
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

SpeakEasy Reports Earnings for its Second Quarter of Sales and Releases Third Quarter Financial Results

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. ROCK CREEK, BC, July 2, 2021 /CNW/ - SpeakEasy Cannabis Club Ltd. (CSE: EASY) (Frankfurt: 39H) (the "Company" or "SpeakEasy") a holder of a federal licence to cultivate, process and sell cannabis under the Cannabis Act is pleased to announce that it has reported initial sales and net earnings from the sales of its indoor grow operations. The information in this release should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and associated management discussion and analysis ("MD&A"), which are filed and available on the Company's website at www.speakeasygrowers.com and under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
EconomyBusiness Insider

Copper Mountain Mining Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call Notification

VANCOUVER, BC, July 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (TSX: CMMC) (ASX: C6C) (the "Company" or "Copper Mountain") will be releasing its second quarter 2021 financial and operating results before markets open on Monday, July 26, 2021. The Company will be hosting a conference call on Monday, July 26, 2021 at 10:30 am (Pacific Time) for senior management to discuss the results.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. To Report Second Quarter Of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results On August 9, 2021

CANTON, Mass., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, today announced that second quarter of fiscal year 2021 financial results will be reported after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Announces Closing Of $50 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: MCAFU, the "Company") announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 5,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one right to receive one-tenth of one share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Ovintiv To Host Its Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call And Webcast On July 28, 2021

DENVER, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) (TSX: OVV) today announced plans to hold its second quarter 2021 results conference call at 7:30 a.m. MT, on Wednesday July 28, 2021. The Company plans to release its financial and operating results after market close, Tuesday July 27, 2021. In addition to the release, supplemental slides and financial statements will be available on the Company's website, located at www.ovintiv.com.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Lightspeed Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

MONTREAL, July 2, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Lightspeed (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced it will report first quarter 2022 financial results before the market open on Thursday, August 5th, 2021. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 8:00am ET on Thursday, August 5th, 2021.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Receives Proposal For Remaining Shares From Santander Holdings USA, Inc.

DALLAS, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) - Get Report ("SC" or the "Company"), today announced that it has received a non-binding proposal (the "Proposal") from its majority shareholder, Santander Holdings USA, Inc. ("SHUSA"), to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of SC that are not currently owned by SHUSA. SHUSA has proposed a purchase price of $39.00 per share in cash, subject to the conditions set forth in the letter below to the SC Board of Directors.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results Of Special Meetings Of Stockholders And Members

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC Pink: CULL), the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank (the "Bank"), announced today that, at special meetings held on July 2, 2021, the stockholders of the Company and the members of Cullman Savings Bank, MHC (depositors of the Bank) approved the Plan of Conversion and Reorganization (the "Plan") in connection with the Company's previously announced plan to convert from the mutual holding company to the fully public stock holding company form of organization, and also approved the related contribution of shares of common stock and cash to a new charitable foundation.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment Announces Pricing Of $75 Million Public Offering Of Common Stock

COS COB, Conn., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (the "Company", Nasdaq: CSSE), a leading operator of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 1,875,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $40.00 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering to the Company are expected to be $75 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. In addition, the Company granted the underwriters a thirty-day option to purchase up to an additional 281,250 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Ball To Announce Second Quarter Earnings On August 6, 2021

WESTMINSTER, Colo., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Corporation (BLL) - Get Report will announce its second quarter 2021 earnings on Thursday, August 5th 2021, before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange. At 9 a.m. Mountain time on that day ( 11 a.m. Eastern), Ball will hold its regular quarterly conference call on the company's results and performance.
Posted by
The Press

KLA Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Date

MILPITAS, Calif., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) today announced that the company will review fourth quarter fiscal year 2021 earnings on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 2 p.m. PT. The company's results will be published on the same day after the stock market closes, as well as supplemental disclosures including a shareholder letter and earnings slide presentation.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

NewMarket Corporation Schedules Conference Call And Webcast To Review Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

NewMarket Corporation (NEU) - Get Report announced today it expects to release second quarter 2021 earnings at the close of business on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The earnings announcement will also be available on the Company's website at www.NewMarket.com the following day. A conference call and Internet webcast is scheduled for 3:00 pm EDT on Thursday, July 29, 2021 to review second quarter 2021 financial results.