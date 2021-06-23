Cancel
Protempo Recruits Industry Veteran Tony Harris As Board Member

IRVINE, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Protempo Group announced today they have successfully recruited Tony Harris, a subject matter expert on global business-to-business and business -to-consumer, Omnichannel marketing, and eCommerce and founder of Thinc B2B, a management consulting firm that helps business-to-business (B2B) companies achieve measurable and sustained long-term growth in the global digital economy.

His career includes providing executive counsel to some of the most recognized brands embraced by consumers and shareholders alike. Tony frequently consults for private equity firms, investment firms, family offices and venture capital entities to evaluate and prepare recommendations as to the viability of potential acquisitions, divestitures, and roll ups. In doing so, he advises on optimizing portfolio companies to ensure EBITDA growth, improved customer counts and growth in overall share of wallet.

Prior to Thinc B2B, Tony was the Chief Marketing Officer at Digi-Key for nine years, where he was responsible for their global Omni-Channel Marketing strategy and execution. Tony sits on numerous boards where he is able to help them drive their digital strategies.

Tony Harris commented, "I am thrilled to be working with the Protempo Group and look forward to helping the company as it moves into its next phase of growth, with its Ordian Marketplace Intelligence SaaS tool leading the way. The Protempo Group leadership team, led by Gerry Fay, coupled with its unique value proposition, positions the company extremely well to continue its growth in the attractive consumer electronics aftermarket space."

Gerry Fay, CEO of the Protempo Group, remarked, " As Protempo continues to rapidly scale, we recognize the importance of surrounding ourselves with experienced eCommerce executives. As a board member, Tony will leverage his vast industry knowledge and experience to provide guidance as we grow. We are extremely pleased to have him as a member of our team, and I want to welcome him to our board of directors."

About the Protempo Group:The Protempo Group is a full-service provider of global distribution, refurbishment, repair and supply chain market intelligence services for global brands in the consumer electronics space, based in Auckland NZ, with offices worldwide.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protempo-recruits-industry-veteran-tony-harris-as-board-member-301318179.html

SOURCE Protempo US Limited

