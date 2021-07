The Pittsburgh Pirates will look to continue their winning ways against the Colorado Rockies when they meet in "Opening Day 2.0" at Coors Field in Denver on Monday. The game will mark the first time the stadium will be able to be at full capacity since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The Pirates (29-47) have won six in a row at Coors Field and are 7-3 in their last 10 games at Colorado. The Rockies (31-47) will look to snap a three-game losing streak after going 1-4 on their recent road trip, including being swept at Milwaukee.