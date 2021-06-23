Cancel
New Chemistry And Biotechnology Building By HED And C.W. Driver Will Support STEM Curriculum At MiraCosta Community College

OCEANSIDE, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National architecture and engineering firm HED and leading California contractor C.W. Driver have begun work on a new Chemistry and Biotechnology laboratory building for the MiraCosta Community College District (MCCD).

The $37.4 million project, crafted through a design-build partnership between HED and C.W. Driver, will include 24,000 square feet of state-of-the-art STEM instructional space for 21st century learning, including new chemistry labs and 40-person, flexible classrooms. As MCCD's Biotechnology Program continues to expand and its baccalaureate degree comes online, the building will provide a new, expanded home for the program.

The building is sited on the northeast quadrant of the college's Oceanside Campus. The project is envisioned to advance MCCD's STEM curriculum to the next level with the help of this facility's mix of instructional, work, social, and laboratory spaces. The entire building will be activated through integration with the latest learning technology systems. This tangible and virtual instructional flexibility will benefit both students and faculty.

The project will be a major component of the school's Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) quad and plaza. The design takes advantage of the mild climate of Oceanside through the incorporation of a 'big roof' that provides a weather-protected exterior space for gatherings and interactions and serves as a transition from the building into the quad. Porches of varying widths, covered and screened, are used to activate connections to adjoining spaces and provide exterior study and meeting spaces for students.

The building's architectural design features a unique duality that provides a dynamic sense of interplay. It is a modern science building with a light, strong, visible structural frame. Conversely, it draws on a Southern California regional vernacular that is solid and warm.

"This facility takes a 'science on display' approach to stimulating student interest and sharing aspects of the Chemistry and Biotech programs with visitors as well. Large windows and continuous circulation routes allow easy circulation around the building without disturbing classes and labs," said Jennette La Quire, Principal and project leader with HED.

"This new facility is an investment beyond just MCCD's campus as their STEM graduates go on to create positive impact in their communities. The HED and C.W. Driver teams are pleased to be part of creating this valuable new hub for that advancement," said Andy Feth, project executive with C.W. Driver.

ABOUT HEDHED seeks creative solutions that have a positive impact for its clients, the community, and the world. HED has earned a reputation for excellence in all facets of the designed and build environment, including architecture, consulting, engineering, and planning services. The firm of more than 400 people serves clients in a broad range of markets from eight U.S. offices ( Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, and Sacramento). See how HED advances your world at www.hed.design .

ABOUT CW DRIVERC.W. Driver Companies is a premier builder serving California since 1919. In 2019, the historic company proudly celebrated its 100-year anniversary. As a leader in general contracting and construction management services, C.W. Driver Companies are on the cutting edge across a broad spectrum of industries, including education, commercial/office, technology, healthcare/biomedical, mixed-use, assisted living, entertainment, retail, industrial and civic. Ranked in Engineering News Record's Top 150 General Contractors and Top 100 Construction Managers, C.W. Driver Companies has the ability to build a variety of projects, from large tenant improvements to small renovations and specialized projects through its affiliates Driver SPG and Good & Roberts. C.W. Driver Companies has offices located in Los Angeles, Irvine, Rancho Cucamonga, Anaheim, San Diego, and Carlsbad. For more information, please visit www.cwdriver.com . Follow C.W. Driver Companies on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

ABOUT MIRACOSTA COMMUNITY COLLEGEThe MiraCosta Community College District has served the coastal North San Diego County area for over 80 years. More than 19,000 credit students annually in over 70 disciplines enroll in associate degrees, university transfer and workforce readiness certificate programs. The college also serves over 7,000 students a wide spectrum of educational needs in the region ranging from programs for adult education, community education, basic skills, and ESL to a California Community College pilot program offering the nation's first baccalaureate degree in biomanufacturing. As a Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI), veteran and military supportive institution, and Achieving the Dream Leader College, MiraCosta College fosters the academic and holistic success of its diverse learners within a caring and equitable environment to strengthen the educational, economic, cultural, and social well-being of the communities it serves. MiraCosta College is accredited by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges (ACCJC) and the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC). Learn more at https://www.miracosta.edu/.

Media Contact: Kira Gould, kiragould@kiragould.com, 415.690.0182

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-chemistry-and-biotechnology-building-by-hed-and-cw-driver-will-support-stem-curriculum-at-miracosta-community-college-301317820.html

SOURCE HED

