RYAH Group Ships Devices For Use In Pilot Program With Medicann In Jersey, Channel Islands

TORONTO, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RYAH Group, Inc. (CSE:RYAH) ("RYAH" or the "Company") today announces that it has completed an initial shipment of its proprietary RYAH Smart Dry Herb Inhalers for use in a pilot study to be conducted by Medicann in Jersey, the largest of the Channel Islands, located between England and France. Medicann is a premier cannabis-specialized clinic, providing patients with access to local specialist doctors and pharmacists that have experience prescribing cannabis-based medication. Medicann is launching an observational study using RYAH Smart Dry Herb Inhalers in order to collect patient feedback on consumption of cannabis strains available on the Island, including strains supplied by Aurora Europe , a subsidiary of Canadian-headquartered Aurora Cannabis Inc., a global leader in the cannabis industry serving both medical and consumer markets and dedicated to helping people improve their lives.

In addition to the pilot program, the parties are working toward an exclusive, definitive supply and distribution agreement, which, if entered into, is expected to position Medicann as the sole supplier and distributor of the RYAH Smart Dry Herb Inhalers in the region.

Jersey, Channel Islands, which is known to have one of the highest GDP per capita in the world , is a British dependency island ideally situated in the English Channel off the coast of France. In 2019, the island's economy grew by 2.1% in real terms to £4.97 billion .

By 2024, the medicinal cannabis market within the United Kingdom is predicted to be worth nearly US$1.3 billion, servicing nearly 340,000 active patients. According to a report by the United Nations International Narcotics Control Board, the U.K. has emerged as the largest supplier of medicinal cannabis in the world. The European cannabis market is forecast to grow with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 67.4% to reach 3.2 billion euros ($3.75 billion) by 2025.

"We are excited to be initiating our pilot program with Medicann in Jersey, which represents a unique, 'ring-fenced' environment for establishing potentially numerous studies on the efficacy of treatments using plant-based therapies. RYAH is pleased to contribute RYAH's IoT devices and data platform and work with Medicann toward perfecting prescribing practices and dosing regimens," said Gregory Wagner , CEO of RYAH Group, Inc.

About RYAH Group, Inc.

RYAH Group, Inc. ("RYAH") is a connected device and big data and technology company focused on valuable predictive analysis in the global medical plant and nutraceutical intake industry. Its robust artificial intelligence platform aggregates and correlates HIPAA-compliant patient data, which is intended to help doctors and patients personalize plant-based treatments to better predict treatment outcomes. The data collection is relevant for clinics, doctors, dispensaries and pharmaceutical companies and licensed processors (LPs) to monitor and manage formulation effects on patients and demographics. With a strong IP portfolio, RYAH gathers deep and insightful data on the complete patient session and formulation life cycle.

