Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Amdocs Advances Analytics Solutions For 5G Monetization, Service Operations And User Experience In New CES21 Suite

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

ST. LOUIS, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (DOX) - Get Report, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced its newest cloud-native suite, CES21, includes embedded and productized analytics capabilities across the entire portfolio, from 5G network functions (NWDAF), to service automation and monetization, and care and commerce. These new intelligent analysis and automation capabilities will enable service providers to better launch, manage and monetize innovative new services in the new network era of 5G and cloud, where the wider range of use cases and telemetry data, and significant new operations complexity, are far beyond human scale to manage.

The Amdocs NWDAF (network analytics data function) for 5G supports a broad spectrum of analytics capabilities, ranging from threshold-driven analytics to more sophisticated algorithm-based analytics, including machine learning, regression algorithms, deep learning and predictive modelling. It serves as a critical gateway for 5G monetization through its network-aware interfaces and event collection and processing mechanisms. Amdocs' service and network automation platform meanwhile supports intelligent intent-driven closed-loop operations, understanding impacts and prioritizing severity of issues, and proactively recommending and orchestrating corrective actions.

"Service providers have generally acquired AI on a per-use-case basis because it helps them realize the value of AI right away. But since that approach also tends to silo AI's benefits and lead to fragmentation, they have increasingly been exploring centralized data repositories that support targeted queries and self-service creation and management," said Andy Hicks, Principal Analyst at GlobalData. "Amdocs' implementation of AI across its CES suite balances individual departments' need for speed with the efficiency of a unified AI platform."

"Service providers around the world are continuously working to make the experiences they deliver to customers more personalized and contextual, while increasing efficiency through automation," said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president, Media, Network and Technology, Amdocs. "Our cloud-native CES21 suite leverages the latest in industry-leading AI/ML capabilities to provide new, intelligent capabilities across a range of services, including emerging 5G domains like NWDAF, to make it easier and quicker for our customers to monetize new services, as well as drive efficiency & agility into their operations."

Supporting Resources

  • Learn more about Amdocs Data Intelligence
  • Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company's website
  • Subscribe to Amdocs' RSS Feed and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs' purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 27,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 filed on December 14, 2020 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 on February 16, 2021 and for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 on May 24, 2021.

Media Contacts:

Jeff Barak

Amdocs Public Relations

Tel: +972 (0)52 645 3637

E-mail: Jeff.Barak@amdocs.com

Emily Holt

PAN Communications for Amdocs

E-mail: Amdocs@pancomm.com

Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
722
Followers
28K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Service Assurance#5g#Monetization#St Louis#Ai#Globaldata#Nwdaf#Twitter#Linkedin#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
CES
News Break
Computers
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Software
Related
Technologymarketresearchtelecast.com

Seven Internet of Things services put to the test: for beginners and advanced users

Seven Internet of Things services put to the test: for beginners and advanced users. Under the catchphrase Internet of Things, short IoT, hides a whole zoo of technologies and internet protocols with the common goal of connecting all kinds of devices to the internet. In contrast to networked computers and servers, these devices are usually equipped with little computing power and memory and are designed for low data rates. Furthermore, they should consume little energy and be cheap. These IoT devices then make their services and data available in the network, but not directly, but via a server (Gateway/Broker) on the Internet, which collects and evaluates the data and makes it available for query. The way back is also possible, so that IoT devices can be controlled via the Internet.
Businessaithority.com

NS Solutions Hires Amelia To Automate IT Operation Services

NS Solutions, a leading IT services provider of Nippon Steel group, announced that they’ve hired Amelia’s 1Desk solution platform to deliver existing and new services to their clients in a more integrated and automated manner. Amelia is a leader in automation and Conversational AI, and Amelia’s next-generation IT solution, 1Desk, unifies existing IT operations into a single autonomic backbone, which can drastically slash both inefficiencies and overhead costs.
Technologymartechseries.com

Magia Solutions & Knoa Software Announce Services Partnership to Deliver Employee User Experience Analytics for Oracle Cloud

Magia Solutions, one of Australia’s largest independent Oracle systems integrators, and Knoa Software, the leading provider of Employee User Experience Analytics for Oracle Cloud, launched a partnership to provide Australia and New Zealand organizations with a comprehensive solution of software and services focused on delivering business value in the areas of cloud migration, help desk efficiencies, user productivity and Oracle Cloud adoption.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Ping Identity Puts Users in Control of Their Identity With New Personal Identity Solution

Ping Identity, the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, announced PingOne for Individuals at Identiverse 2021. The new personal identity solution empowers businesses to give their customers full control over how they securely store and share verified personal data without unnecessary friction. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Noel Hamill,...
Worldmobileworldlive.com

Indosat Ooredoo initiates 5G service

Indonesia-based Indosat Ooredoo became the second operator in the country to launch 5G service, lighting its network in the city of Surakarta and planning to expand the rollout to other major cities including Jakarta, Surabaya and Makassar. The operator received government approval in early June after passing feasibility tests. It...
Cell PhonesSDTimes.com

Balancing user experience and performance

Mobile apps have changed our world— from how we pay bills to how we date or order food, to even the ways we play games. They’ve opened up seemingly limitless possibilities, thanks to the talent of the developer community. Building the next killer app requires the creation of features that...
Computersaithority.com

Engineering.com Launches New TV Video Platform To Further Enhance Engagement And The User Experience

Professionally Produced Video Content Provides Engineers With In-depth Shows And Ongoing Episodes To Augment The Deep Pool Of Multimedia Resources Already Found On Engineering.com. Engineering.com announced the official launch of engineering.com TV, a dedicated channel of global engineering news, information, and other original video content for our engineering community. The...
CharitiesMySanAntonio

New Scholarship Program from Wavicle Data Solutions Supports Growing Data and Analytics Demand

CHICAGO (PRWEB) June 21, 2021. Chicago-based Wavicle Data Solutions, a leading data analytics firm offering cloud migration services and data management consulting, today launched a new scholarship program that, in part, supports Wings Program, Inc., a Chicago-area organization dedicated to ending domestic violence. Two Wavicle scholarships will be awarded annually, each for $2,500.
TechnologyANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Google’s new program will make cross-device user experience better

Google has been overly aggressive in enabling new experience on smartphones with other devices taking a back seat. Now for all things Android, right from Wear OS to Google TV and from Android TV to Android Auto and beyond; experience across platforms is slated to become smoother and more convenient for developers, users alike. To this accord, Google has kick-started a new program – for app developers – to enable them to better develop apps across all its devices.
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Associated Press

Western Digital Flash Innovations Unlock Powerful New Experiences for Next-Generation 5G Smartphone Users

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 22, 2021-- Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) today announced its second-generation UFS 3.1 storage solution for 5G smartphones. The new Western Digital iNAND ® MC EU551 delivers the high-performance storage consumers need to be able to use their phones for emerging applications like ultra-high-resolution cameras, AR/VR, gaming and 8K video.
SoftwareStamford Advocate

Compliance Announces Partnership with DocuSign, Bolstering Expertise with a Suite of Contract Analytics Technologies

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Compliance, an integrated eDiscovery services and contract analytics provider, today announced it entered an implementation partnership with DocuSign to expand the technology offering and in-house expertise in contract analytics and lifecycle management. Through this strategic partnership, Compliance clients will have access to a full suite of contract lifecycle management advisory capabilities backed by DocuSign Agreement Cloud, DocuSign CLM, DocuSign CLM +, and DocuSign Insight solutions.
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

ChainLogix Mortgage Solutions Names New SVP Of Operations And Strategic Business Development

ChainLogix Mortgage Solutions named Tim Moreland as the company's senior vice president of Operations and Strategic Business Development. ChainLogix Mortgage Solutions, a division of ChainLogix LLC, announced the addition of Tim Moreland as senior vice president of Operations and Strategic Business Development. He will be focused on meeting the company’s strategic objectives in these areas for ChainLogix’s mortgage business.
Jobsbeincrypto.com

User Experience Designer

Be[ɪɴ]Crypto is a news website founded in August 2018 that specializes in cryptographic technology, privacy, fintech, and the Internet — among other related topics. The primary goal of our website is to inject transparency into an industry rife with disingenuous reporting, unlabeled sponsored articles, and paid news masquerading as honest journalism.
Economyaithority.com

FinancialForce FFX Summit Previews Fall Product Expansion With New Customer Success Operations Cloud Solution, Services Estimation For PSA, And E-Invoicing

Summer Release Updates Include Enhanced Financial Report Builder. FinancialForce,the leading provider of customer-centric business applications across finance, services, and customer success teams, today announced several milestones during its annual FFX Summit. News includes the introduction of FinancialForce Customer Success Operations Cloud (CS Ops Cloud) for general availability in Fall, major new product enhancements for Professional Services Cloud and ERP Cloud, and the general availability of the Summer 2021 Release featuring significant new features.
SoftwareBusiness Insider

Cloud-based enterprise software provider Eka to transform corporate treasury operations with a new, purpose-built, state-of-the-art solution

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- Eka Software Solutions, a cloud-based enterprise solutions provider, announced today it has shored up a team of industry experts tasked with delivering a new solution to dramatically transform corporate treasury operations. This new business initiative will be led by Devanshu Bhatt, former India Head of ION's Corporate Treasury Group. Eka also completed the acqui-hire of banking and finance start-up Trxiea Platforms and Solutions, whose highly experienced team will help accelerate the treasury solution's time-to-market.
Cell Phoneshelpnetsecurity.com

Western Digital announces iNAND MC EU551 storage solution for 5G smartphone users

Western Digital announced its second-generation UFS 3.1 storage solution for 5G smartphones. The new Western Digital iNAND MC EU551 delivers the high-performance storage consumers need to be able to use their phones for emerging applications like ultra-high-resolution cameras, AR/VR, gaming and 8K video. IDC expects 5G smartphone shipments to account...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Optimize Health Hires Lyft's Former Head Of Fleet Service Operations As New SVP Of Operations

SEATTLE, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimize Health, a pioneer in the rapidly growing Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) industry, today announced that Neha Ajmera has joined the company as their first Senior Vice President of Operations. The former Lyft General Manager joins Optimize Health to develop and launch new tech-enabled service programs aimed at driving stronger adoption of and engagement with RPM amongst the company's rapidly growing patient and provider base.
SoftwareVentureBeat

Dell releases open source suite Omnia to manage AI, analytics workloads

Let the OSS Enterprise newsletter guide your open source journey! Sign up here. Dell today announced the release of Omnia, an open source software package aimed at simplifying AI and compute-intensive workload deployment and management. Developed at Dell’s High Performance Compute (HPC) and AI Innovation Lab in collaboration with Intel and Arizona State University (ASU), Omnia automates the provisioning and management of HPC, AI, and data analytics to create a pool of hardware resources.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Cryptsoft's KMIP Technology Strengthens Security In Networked Energy Services' Advanced Metering Infrastructure Solutions

BRISBANE, Australia, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryptsoft have extended their position as the Key Management Interoperability Protocol (KMIP) vendor of choice for the smart metering sector by licensing their KMIP Client technology for use in Networked Energy Services' Advanced Metering Infrastructure solutions. NES's award-winning Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) smart...
Cell Phonesaithority.com

Arrcus Powers 5G Mobile, Edge, and Access Solutions

Arrcus, the hyperscale networking software company, announced support for scalable, high-density 10G/25G/100G/400G routing platforms enabled with Segment Routing (SR)-MPLS and SRv6. With this, Arrcus delivers simple, scalable, and seamless networking solutions for 5G mobile, edge, and access networks by providing high bandwidth, ultra-low latency, and carrier-grade reliability. The emergence of...