Farmers National Banc Corp. And Cortland Bancorp Announce Farmers To Acquire Cortland Bancorp

CANFIELD, Ohio and CORTLAND, Ohio, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers National Banc Corp. ("Farmers") (FMNB) - Get Report, the holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield ("Farmers National Bank"), and Cortland Bancorp Inc. ("Cortland") (CLDB) - Get Report, the holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company, jointly announced today they have entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the "Agreement").

Pursuant to the Agreement, each shareholder of Cortland may elect to receive either $28.00 per share in cash or 1.75 shares of Farmers' common stock, subject to an overall limitation of 75% of the shares being exchanged for Farmers shares and 25% for cash. Based on Farmers' closing share price of $16.87 on June 22, 2021, the transaction is valued at approximately $124.0 million or $29.14 per share. The merger is expected to qualify as a tax-free reorganization for those shareholders electing to receive Farmers' shares. The transaction is subject to receipt of Cortland shareholder approval and customary regulatory approvals. The transaction is intended to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

At the close of the transaction, James M. Gasior, Cortland's President and CEO will join Farmers executive team as Senior Executive Vice President and Corporate Development Officer. Timothy Carney, Cortland's Executive Vice President and COO will join Farmers as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer. Furthermore, Farmers intends to name two directors from Cortland's Board to join its Board of Directors.

Kevin J. Helmick, President and CEO of Farmers, stated, "We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Cortland and to have Jim and Tim join our executive management team. We have known and competed with Cortland for a long time and this acquisition will further solidify our market share in Trumbull and Mahoning Counties as well as expand our presence in the greater Cleveland area furthering our strategy of building local scale throughout Northeast Ohio."

"The combination with Farmers is a natural one. Our similar cultures and operating philosophies will help us deliver value and liquidity to our shareholders while enhancing the products we can offer our customers," said James Gasior.

"We are excited to join forces with a growing community bank to continue to serve our customers and communities in Northeastern Ohio," said Timothy Carney.

Upon consummation of the transaction, The Cortland Savings and Banking Company will be merged with and into Farmers National Bank and Cortland's branches will become branches of Farmers National Bank. Upon closing, Farmers estimates it will have approximately $4.1 billion in assets and 48 locations throughout Ohio and western Pennsylvania.

As of March 31, 2021, Cortland had total assets of $791.7 million, which included gross loans of $518.6 million, deposits of $680.3 million and equity of $81.1 million.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. is serving as financial advisor to Farmers and Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP is serving as legal counsel to Farmers on the transaction. Piper Sandler Companies is serving as financial advisor to Cortland and Grady & Associates is serving as legal counsel to Cortland on the transaction.

ABOUT FARMERS NATIONAL BANC CORP.

Founded in 1887, Farmers National Banc Corp. is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Canfield, Ohio, with $3.3 billion in banking assets. Farmers National Banc Corp.'s wholly-owned subsidiaries are comprised of The Farmers National Bank of Canfield, a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking with 41 locations in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Stark, Wayne, Medina, Geauga and Cuyahoga Counties in Ohio and Beaver County in Pennsylvania; Farmers Trust Company, which operates five trust offices and offers services in the same geographic markets and Farmers National Insurance, LLC. Total wealth management assets under care at March 31, 2021 were $2.9 billion.

ABOUT CORTLAND BANCORP

Cortland Bancorp is a financial holding company headquartered in Cortland, Ohio. Founded in 1892, the bank subsidiary, The Cortland Savings and Banking Company conducts business through 13 full-service community banking offices located in the counties of Trumbull, Mahoning, Portage, Summit, and Cuyahoga in Northeastern Ohio and a financial service center in Fairlawn, Ohio. For additional information about Cortland Bank visit http://www.cortlandbank.com.

