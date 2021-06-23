Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Celsion Corporation Establishes Wholly Owned Subsidiary To Manage Investigator-Sponsored Development Of ThermoDox®

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

Celsion GmbH will manage current and future cancer studies with Thermo D ox ®

Celsion continues its strategic focus on the development of GEN-1 and PLACCINE

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celsion Corporation (CLSN) - Get Report, a clinical-stage company focused on DNA-based immunotherapy and next-generation vaccines, announces that its new wholly owned subsidiary, Celsion GmbH, will manage all current and future investigator-sponsored development of ThermoDox ®, the Company's proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin. Andreas Voss, M.D., a leading oncology researcher, has been named Managing Director of Celsion GmbH and will step down from Celsion's board of directors later this year to head the subsidiary, which is based in Zug, Switzerland.

Establishing Celsion GmbH allows Celsion's management to focus solely on GEN-1, its DNA-mediated IL-12 immunotherapy currently in Phase I/II development for the treatment of advanced ovarian cancer, and PLACCINE ™, its nucleic acid vaccine platform. In addition to clinical and regulatory advice, Celsion's ongoing investment in ThermoDox ® will be limited to providing clinical drug supply and modest financial support.

ThermoDox ® is currently under investigator-sponsored development for several cancer indications, including:

  • A Phase I study led by the University Medical Center Utrecht in the Netherlands to determine the safety, tolerability and feasibility of ThermoDox ® in combination with Magnetic Resonance Guided High Intensity Focused Ultrasound hyperthermia and cyclophosphamide therapy for the local treatment of the primary tumor in metastatic breast cancer.
  • A Phase I study led by Oxford University in the UK to assess intravenous delivery of ThermoDox ® in combination with High Intensity Focused Ultrasound in pancreatic cancer.
  • A clinical project at the National Institutes of Health to evaluate ThermoDox ® plus the chemotherapy drug mitomycin in bladder cancer.

Commenting on his new role in leading Celsion GmbH, Dr. Voss said, "I am excited to spearhead this effort and to work with investigators around the world who are interested in pursuing further clinical development of ThermoDox ®. Building upon encouraging preclinical results in several cancer indications, we have been fielding numerous requests from investigators to conduct their own studies. We know that doxorubicin is one of the most active cytotoxic drugs with no known specific resistance mechanism. Furthermore, the ability of ThermoDox ® to deliver high doses into tumor tissue is proven and its mechanism of action is well understood. Celsion GmbH's long-term objective is to seek partnerships that will maximize the potential of ThermoDox ®, ultimately providing value to the parent company."

Michael H. Tardugno, Celsion's chairman, president and chief executive officer, said, "Despite the bitter disappointment and surprise with our Phase III OPTIMA study of ThermoDox ® in primary liver cancer, many investigators are undaunted by various anomalies related to that data and see value in the drug's continued study. We owe patients and the scientific community the opportunity to investigate ThermoDox ® while removing the financial obligation from our stockholders. Celsion is now solely focused on the significant opportunity we face with GEN-1 and PLACCINE in advanced ovarian cancer and SARS-CoV-2 vaccines, respectively. I am delighted that Celsion GmbH is in the experienced hands of Dr. Voss, who will pursue other collaborations and partnerships with the intent to monetize this asset."

Andreas Voss, M.D. joined Celsion's board of directors in 2015. Dr. Voss has more than 25 years of research and drug development expertise. He previously served as Vice President of Clinical Affairs for Europe at Caris Life Sciences, a biotechnology company focused on implementing personalized medicine in oncology through its liquid biopsy technology. Prior to joining Caris in 2010, he was responsible for the global clinical development of Avastin ® and was a member of the Corporate Drug Safety Board at F. Hoffmann-La Roche. Before joining Roche in 2006, he was Medical Director for the Lung Cancer Disease Area at AstraZeneca, and from 2000 to 2003 he was Medical Director for Anti-infectives and Oncology at Bayer GmbH. From 1996 to 2000, Dr. Voss was Head of Medical Research, Oncology at Asta Medica AG. Dr. Voss received his M.D. from the University of Hamburg Medical School and was a postdoctoral fellow at the University of California San Diego.

About Celsion Corporation

Celsion is a fully integrated, clinical stage biotechnology company focused on advancing a portfolio of innovative cancer treatments, including immunotherapies and DNA-based therapies; and a platform for the development of nucleic acid vaccines currently focused on SARS-CoV2. The company's product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer. ThermoDox ®, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, is under investigator-sponsored development for several cancer indications. Celsion also has two platform technologies for the development of novel nucleic acid-based immunotherapies and other anti-cancer DNA or RNA therapies. Both are novel synthetic, non-viral vectors with demonstrated capability in nucleic acid cellular transfection. For more information on Celsion, visit www.celsion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this news release are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, statements relating to the offering and the use of proceeds therefrom, unforeseen changes in the course of research and development activities and in clinical trials; the uncertainties of and difficulties in analyzing interim clinical data, particularly in small subgroups that are not statistically significant; FDA and regulatory uncertainties and risks; the significant expense, time and risk of failure of conducting clinical trials; the need for Celsion to evaluate its future development plans; possible acquisitions or licenses of other technologies, assets or businesses; possible actions by customers, suppliers, competitors or regulatory authorities; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Celsion's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Celsion assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise.

CONTACTS:

Celsion CorporationJeffrey W. ChurchExecutive Vice President and CFO609-482-2455 jchurch@celsion.com

LHA Investor RelationsKim Sutton Golodetz212-838-3777 kgolodetz@lhai.com

# # #

Community Policy
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
722
Followers
28K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Breast Cancer#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment#Thermodox#Clsn#Company#Placcine#Oxford University#Iii#Caris Life Sciences#Roche#Bayer Gmbh#Asta Medica Ag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
AstraZeneca
Country
Switzerland
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Cancer
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates RFL, SHSP, ICBK, CLDB; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, July 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:. Rafael Holdings, Inc. (RFL) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Pharma"). In connection with the proposed merger, Pharma shareholders will receive Holdings Class B common stock amounting to approximately 48% of the currently outstanding capitalization of the company. Additional equity in the company is expected to be issued in connection with anticipated financing and employment agreements, which will reduce the foregoing percentage proportionately. If you are a Holdings shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

G1 Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, today announced the grant of inducement stock options exercisable for an aggregate of 80,400 shares of G1's common stock to eight employees under the G1 Therapeutics, Inc. 2021 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the "Inducement Plan"). The stock options were granted as an inducement material to the new employee's becoming an employee of G1 in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Vector Acquisition Corp. - VACQ

NEW YORK, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Vector Acquisition Corp. ("VACQ" or the "Company")(VACQ) relating to its proposed merger with Rocket Lab USA. VACQ acquire Rocket Lab through a reverse merger, with Rocket Lab emerging as a publicly traded company.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
FraminghamSOURCE

Urovant Sciences & Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Launch Promotion of GEMTESA For Overactive Bladder Patients

MARLBOROUGH – Urovant Sciences, Inc. and Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. this week announced the launch of co-promotion activities for GEMTESA® (vibegron) 75 mg tablets to extend promotion to primary care physicians through the deployment of Sunovion’s multi-specialty sales force. The collaboration is covered by a five-year U.S. co-promotion agreement between the...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Receives Proposal For Remaining Shares From Santander Holdings USA, Inc.

DALLAS, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) - Get Report ("SC" or the "Company"), today announced that it has received a non-binding proposal (the "Proposal") from its majority shareholder, Santander Holdings USA, Inc. ("SHUSA"), to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of SC that are not currently owned by SHUSA. SHUSA has proposed a purchase price of $39.00 per share in cash, subject to the conditions set forth in the letter below to the SC Board of Directors.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Kevin Brackman Joins Advent Technologies As CFO (Photo: Business Wire)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (ADN) ("Advent" or the "Company"), an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space, today announced that Kevin Brackman will be joining the Company as its new Chief Financial Officer. He will report to Advent Chairman and CEO Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou. This press release...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

SOPHiA GENETICS Announces Filing Of Registration Statement For Proposed Initial Public Offering

BOSTON and LAUSANNE, Switzerland, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS SA, the creator of a global data pooling and knowledge sharing platform that advances data-driven medicine, announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has applied to list its ordinary shares on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "SOPH."
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Red White & Bloom Brands Provides Update On Financial Statement Filings

TORONTO, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. ( CSE: RWB and OTCQX: RWBYF) (" RWB" or the " Company"), a multi-state cannabis operator and house of premium brands, is providing an update with respect to the filing of the Company's audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, the related management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates for the year ended December 31, 2020 (collectively, the "Documents"), further to its June 15, 2021 update.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Colombier Acquisition Corp. Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Common Stock And Warrants, Commencing July 6, 2021

Colombier Acquisition Corp. (the " Company") announced that commencing July 6, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering of 17,250,000 units (which includes the full exercise of the Underwriters' option to purchase an additional 2,250,000 units on July 1, 2021) may elect to separately trade the Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "CLBR" and "CLBR WS," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CLBR.U". No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Shareholders Vote "FOR" Seven Of Eight Of GeoPark's Highly Qualified Directors

GeoPark Limited ("GeoPark" or the "Company") (GPRK) - Get Report, a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator with operations and growth platforms in Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Brazil and Argentina, today announced that the leading independent proxy advisory firm, Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS"), has recommended that all GeoPark shareholders vote the WHITE proxy card "FOR" seven of eight of GeoPark's highly qualified directors at the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for July 15, 2021.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Assembly Biosciences Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASMB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutics targeting hepatitis B virus (HBV), today announced grants of stock options to three new employees to purchase an aggregate of 21,520 shares of the Company's common stock with an exercise price of $3.82 per share, the closing price of Assembly Bio's common stock on July 1, 2021. The stock options were granted as material inducements to the new employees to accept the Company's offers of employment.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results Of Special Meetings Of Stockholders And Members

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC Pink: CULL), the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank (the "Bank"), announced today that, at special meetings held on July 2, 2021, the stockholders of the Company and the members of Cullman Savings Bank, MHC (depositors of the Bank) approved the Plan of Conversion and Reorganization (the "Plan") in connection with the Company's previously announced plan to convert from the mutual holding company to the fully public stock holding company form of organization, and also approved the related contribution of shares of common stock and cash to a new charitable foundation.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Announces Closing Of $50 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: MCAFU, the "Company") announced today that it closed its initial public offering of 5,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one right to receive one-tenth of one share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination.