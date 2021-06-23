VillageMD Launches In Las Vegas And Opens New Village Medical Practice

Cancel
CHICAGO and LAS VEGAS, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VillageMD and its affiliates announced today that Priority Health Group in Las Vegas will be joining the organization. Seven primary care providers, including physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants, will join VillageMD's Village Medical practices in Las Vegas starting this month. Village Medical primary care clinics are currently in multiple markets across Texas, Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Florida, Kentucky, Rhode Island, New Jersey, and Nevada. Village Medical offers comprehensive primary care services, which include virtual care and at-home care.

"We're thrilled to open Village Medical in Las Vegas and expand our primary care footprint with such an incredible group of providers, including Dr. Cliff Molin and his team at Priority Health Group," said Tim Barry, CEO and chairman of VillageMD. "Our goal is to offer the best possible care that's physician-led, coordinated and accessible for patients in Las Vegas. Additionally, by joining Village Medical, providers are able to benefit from our high-tech, high-touch primary care model to help provide exceptional care to their patients."

Village Medical offers a comprehensive suite of primary care services including preventative care, treatment for illness and injury, and management of chronic conditions such as diabetes, congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and kidney disease. Las Vegas-area patients can learn more about the services at Village Medical here .

"I'm excited to open the first Village Medical location in Las Vegas and I'm looking forward to serving our existing patients and welcoming new patients. Along with my colleagues Stephanie Lehrner, D.O., and Adam Milman, M.D., we'll continue to offer high-quality care, with additional capabilities including population health insights and a more robust technology platform," said Dr. Molin, who has more than 30 years of experience treating patients with a variety of chronic conditions and is board-certified in internal medicine and sleep medicine.

The new Village Medical practice is located at 2481 Professional Court in Las Vegas.

Village Medical patients will have access to same-day appointments and virtual health visits with a Village Medical provider. Additionally, Village Medical patients can take advantage of Village Medical at Home, which provides in-home primary care visits with experienced primary care providers. Village Medical patients also benefit from VillageMD's patent-pending docOS™ operating platform, which integrates data and technology to give physicians a 360-degree view of their patients' health profiles and can help identify gaps in care.

To learn more, make an appointment or view all Village Medical locations, please visit www.villagemedical.com .

About VillageMD

VillageMD, through its subsidiary Village Medical, is a leading, national provider of value-based primary care services. VillageMD partners with physicians to provide the tools, technology, operations, staffing support and industry relationships to deliver high-quality clinical care and better patient outcomes, while reducing the total cost of care. The Village Medical brand provides primary care for patients at traditional free-standing clinics, Village Medical at Walgreens clinics, at home and via virtual visits. VillageMD and Village Medical have grown to 15 markets and are responsible for more than 1.6 million patients. VillageMD is also the largest participating sponsor of CMS' new Direct Contracting program and estimates it serves more than 56,000 patients. To learn more, please visit www.villageMD.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/villagemd-launches-in-las-vegas-and-opens-new-village-medical-practice-301318176.html

SOURCE VillageMD

