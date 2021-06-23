Amdocs Introduces Open, Low-/No Code-Based Customer Experience Platform

ST. LOUIS, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (DOX) - Get Report, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced the launch of Experience360, its low-/no-code experience technology foundation, enabling a service provider's marketers and other business users to create new customer experiences and journeys with little or no IT support.

Low-/no-code technology is a visual software development approach that requires little to no coding skill on the part of the user, allowing the rapid development of applications with minimal dependency on IT and code developers. Leveraging industry-leading low-/no-code-technologies, and utilizing open and standardized software to fit any system and avoid vendor lock-in, the open and modular Amdocs Experience360 platform offers cross-channel user interface (UI) design with journey mapping capabilities, embedded with analytics to facilitate a personalized customer experience across engagement channels and the customer lifecycle.

"Amdocs is ahead of the low-code trend in telecoms with Experience360 launch" wrote 1 Omdia, the analyst firm. "With internet content providers threatening to overtake communications service providers (CSPs) as the majority player in the telecoms industry, the stakes are higher than ever for CSPs to get customer experience right…. Where Experience360 differs is in the delivery of a telecoms-grade solution in a single end-to-end suite for CSPs."

"Dynamic markets call for innovative technology breakthroughs, so we are excited to enable business users to create and launch new digital experiences within days, without requiring coding knowledge," said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president, Media, Network and Technology, Amdocs. "Experience360 takes customer journeys to the next level by seamlessly allowing business users to meet the changing demands of their customers, without the burden of complex IT services and infrastructure."

Amdocs' purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 27,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 filed on December 14, 2020 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 on February 16, 2021 and for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 on May 24, 2021.

Jeff Barak

Amdocs Public Relations

Tel: +972 (0)52 645 3637

E-mail: Jeff.Barak@amdocs.com

Emily Holt

PAN Communications for Amdocs

Email: Amdocs@pancomm.com

